New Once Upon A Child® Opens in Paramus

Thursday, June 29 2017 @ 06:47 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

New Resale Store Provides Venue for Local Families to Buy & Sell Gently-Used Children’s Items

Paramus, N.J. (June 29, 2017) – Local parents now have a place that not only puts cash back into their pockets, but sells gently-used children’s clothes, shoes, toys, equipment and more for less! A favorite with families, the new Once Upon A Child® in Paramus opens on July 6, 2017.

Located at 777 Rte. 17 S. in Paramus, the new Once Upon A Child is part of a unique national recycling retail chain that specializes in merchandise for infants to pre-teens. The store buys and sells quality, gently-used children’s apparel, shoes, books, baby equipment and furniture, and more.

“Our store fills a distinct niche in the retail market,” said Erika Turner, who owns the new Once Upon A Child. “I understand how expensive it is to raise children today and want to offer an affordable option for local families. By purchasing merchandise directly from consumers, we’re able to offer them lower prices and a great opportunity to receive cash on the spot for items they may have otherwise simply given away.”

Unlike a typical consignment store, Once Upon A Child does not require appointments and pays on the spot for items it purchases from consumers. At Once Upon A Child families are able to buy necessities for their children at great values, and turn their gently-used items into cash.

In addition, Once Upon A Child ensures that all products purchased and sold meet mandatory and voluntary safety standards. Staff members stay up-to-date on current recalled items, immediately pulling all recalled products from shelves and making sure all items purchased are safety-checked to meet current standards.

For questions on the buying process or store hours, the new Once Upon A Child can be reached at 201-497-6666, or http://www.onceuponachild.com/paramus.

About Once Upon A Child®

Once Upon A Child® leads the nation in the buying and selling of gently used kids’ stuff. With more than 347 franchised stores in the United States and Canada, Once Upon A Child buys and sells quality, gently used children’s apparel, baby equipment, footwear, books, toys, and more. Once Upon A Child is franchised by Winmark Corporation, which also franchises Play It Again Sports®, Plato’s Closet®, Style Encore®, and Music Go Round®. For more information visit www.onceuponachild.com and www.winmarkfranchises.com.

About Winmark Corporation

Winmark Corporation, based in Minneapolis, creates, supports and finances business. Specializing in leasing and developing franchises for retail stores that buy, sell, and trade new and used merchandise, it is the parent company of Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Music Go Round®, Style Encore®, Wirth Business Credit® and Winmark Capital®. As of April 1, 2017, there were 1,184 franchises in operation under the company’s retail brands, as well as an additional 70 retail franchises that have been awarded but are not open. For more information visit www.winmarkcorporation.com and www.winmarkfranchises.com.