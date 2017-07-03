Pure Leaf Tea House Experience Opens in New York City by

Friday, June 30 2017 @ 10:04 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Purchase, N.Y., June 28, 2017 ­– Starting today, Pure Leaf Tea invites guests to the first Pure Leaf Tea House, located in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. Now open for a limited time through September 24th, at 79 Greene Street, the Pure Leaf Tea House will offer a collection of real-brewed artisanal Pure Leaf teas, complemented with exotic specialty creations and experiences that represent the entire tea-making process. Guests of the Tea House will see drinks and pairings prepared by Pure Leaf’s tea mixologists in an amazing way, through a combination of tea-brewing and mixology.

The menu at the tea bar features rare Purple Tea and a liquid Tea Leaf Essence made with a unique, first-of-its-kind process that tops off each drink and enhances the tea flavor and aroma. Some teas offer a complimentary food pairing, such as savory Popcorn Tea, which is paired with sweet and salty matcha-sprinkled popcorn to elevate the overall flavor experience.

“The Pure Leaf Tea House will bring to life and showcase the passion and expertise we infuse into each and every Pure Leaf product,” said Laraine Miller, Senior Marketing Director, Pure Leaf. “Consumers really value the real-brewed difference Pure Leaf brings to the market and we hope the Tea House provides an enhanced tea experience you can’t get anywhere else.”

Guests can also purchase specially curated tea merchandise such as limited-edition tea blends, premium teaware and accessories, so they can enjoy the Pure Leaf Tea House experience, and quality real-brewed tea, anytime, anywhere.

VIP tea mixologists will make appearances at the Tea House throughout the summer to bring their own twists on tea to the tea bar.

The Pure Leaf Tea House will be open Sunday-Wednesday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

People who visit the store are encouraged to share their experiences on Instagram with #PureLeafNYC. To learn more about the Pure Leaf Tea House, visit Pureleaf.com



