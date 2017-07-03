Dogs, Cats Find Forever Homes at Third Annual ‘Livingston Pet Adoption Expo’ by

Friday, June 30 2017

Event Held at The Shoppes at the Livingston Circle Raises Funds and Awareness

LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 28, 2017 – The third annual Livingston Pet Adoption Expo recently took place at The Shoppes at the Livingston Circle in Livingston, raising $550 for local animal shelters and rescue groups including Friends of the Livingston Animal Shelter. A total of nine dogs and cats also found their forever homes during the event, which was hosted by The Shoppes at the Livingston Circle and Eastman Companies.

The theme for this year’s Pet Adoption Expo was “Adopt a Friend Forever.” Lending support to the family-friendly community event were Healthy Community Healthy Youth Initiative (HCHY) of Livingston, the Livingston Police Department, UNICO Livingston Chapter and volunteers from Livingston High School, Jersey Cares and Striker Realty.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to have their pets sketched by caricature artist Neil McMillin of Neillustrations; visit the Pet Photo Booth; watch demonstrations by the Seeing Eye Puppy Club of Essex County and the Livingston Robotics Club; and enjoy food and beverages donated by Master Pizza, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza and Regal Bank. Activities for kids included glitter tattoos applied by Alyssa Immitt and her children, Jacob and Morgan; and poster painting at the Livingston Arts Council booth.

Participating retailers at The Shoppes included Wine Legend, which held in-store summer wine tastings and Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, which provided free mini-massages. The center’s two newest tenants, CycleBar and Goldfish Swim School, were among the Expo’s vendors.

Pictured left to right are: Verhaeren Ovalle, volunteer, Striker Realty; Jersey Cares volunteer; Paul Bini, volunteer, Friends of the Livingston Animal Shelter; Yinette Shecker, volunteer, Striker Realty; Delvin Burton, franchise owner, CycleBar Livingston; Michael Schofel, managing partner, Eastman Companies; Alan Karpas, HCHY/Friends of the Livingston Animal Shelter; Jessen Venord, volunteer, Jersey Cares; and Dr. Charlotte Jones-Burton, franchise owner, CycleBar Livingston.

Participating shelters and rescue groups included Friends of the Livingston Animal Shelter, Purrfect Pals Rescue, Newark’s Associated Humane Society, Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, Seeing Eye Puppy Club of Essex County, Bear Education & Rescue, Cause for Paws, People for Animals Cat Rescue, Second Chance Pet Adoption, Shelter Helpers on Wheels and ESP Pets.