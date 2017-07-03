July: ShopRite of Wallington to Host a Full Calendar of Health and Wellness Events by

Summer Happenings Include Culinary Workshops, Kids’ Snacking Class and More

WALLINGTON, N.J., June 29, 2017 – ShopRite of Wallington, an Inserra Supermarkets store, is hosting a full calendar of nutrition and wellness events throughout the month of July. The store’s registered dietitian, Dana McLaughlin, R.D. will lead the summer activities with easy-to-implement advice and instruction. All events are free, open to the public, held at ShopRite of Wallington and do not require advance registration unless otherwise noted:

Thurs., July 6 – Summer Travel Planning, 1 – 3 p.m. Stay on track with your wellness goals while traveling. In-store dietitian Dana will offer tips on packing travel and beach-friendly snacks. Coupons and samples will be provided.

Sat., July 8 – BBQ Bash, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. BBQ season is in full swing. In-store dietitian Dana will feature grill-friendly proteins available in ShopRite’s meat department. Stop by for a taste as well as recipes and coupons.

Fri., July 14 – Hydration Station, 2 – 4 p.m. Stop by the dietitian’s wellness area to learn about some tasty and unique ways to stay healthfully hydrated. Refreshing beverages will be sampled.

Wed., July 26 – Kids’ Snacking Class, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Please note space is limited and advanced registration at the Courtesy Counter is required. In-store dietitian Dana is hosting two free classes for youngsters ages 4-10. Each class features healthy and tasty snacks, and fun activities.

Thurs., July 27 – Meal of the Week, 2 – 4 p.m. Stumped on what to cook for dinner? Visit the Meal of the Week case in the produce department to pick up a recipe and all the ingredients needed to create a complete meal.

Fri., July 28 – Power Up with Protein, 10 a.m. – noon. Including a source of protein in snacks is a great way to beat mid-day cravings, and hold you over from one meal to the next. Visit the Dietitian’s Office where Dana will be offering tips on balanced, protein-rich snacking as well as samples and coupons.

Sun., July 30 – Spotlight on Local Produce, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ShopRite offers an abundance of locally grown and locally sourced items in various departments throughout the store. Stop by to learn more about local offerings and pick up samples, coupons and free giveaways.

Mon., July 31 – Kids’ Culinary Workshop, 12 –2 p.m. Please note space is limited and advanced registration at the Courtesy Counter is required. Bring in little chefs for a hands-on cooking class centered on the theme “Easy Cheesy.” Menu will include homemade ricotta, cheesy stuffed pepper bowls, and strawberries with cannoli filling. Cost is $20 per child with an adult and $10 for each additional child.

Mon., July 31 – Adult Culinary Workshop, 6 – 8 p.m. Please note space is limited and advanced registration at the Courtesy Counter is required. Create a healthy and delicious meal centered on the theme “Summer Gatherings.” Menu will include shawarma chicken breasts; grilled peach, corn and zucchini salad; and mango and cardamom sorbet. Cost is $20 per person.

ShopRite of Wallington is located at 375 Paterson Ave., Wallington, N.J. In addition to developing a full roster of store-based wellness programs, ShopRite’s in-store dietitian can serve as a guest speaker/instructor at wellness events hosted by local organizations. For more information or to pre-register for a program, contact ShopRite of Wallington’s Dana C. McLaughlin, R.D., at (201) 819-9619 or via email at [email protected]