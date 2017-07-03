Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, July 03 2017 @ 07:04 PM EDT
July: ShopRite of Ramsey to Host a Full Calendar of Health and Wellness Events

Summer Happenings Include Culinary Workshops, Protein-Packed Snacks and More       

RAMSEY, N.J., June 29, 2017 – ShopRite of Ramsey, an Inserra Supermarkets store, is hosting a full calendar of nutrition and wellness events throughout the month of July. The store’s registered dietitian, Sondra Tackett, M.S., R.D., will lead the summer activities with easy-to-implement advice and instruction. All events are free, open to the public, held at ShopRite of Ramsey and do not require advance registration unless otherwise noted: 

RAMSEY, N.J., June 29, 2017 – ShopRite of Ramsey, an Inserra Supermarkets store, is hosting a full calendar of nutrition and wellness events throughout the month of July. The store’s registered dietitian, Sondra Tackett, M.S., R.D., will lead the summer activities with easy-to-implement advice and instruction. All events are free, open to the public, held at ShopRite of Ramsey and do not require advance registration unless otherwise noted: 

Sun., July 2 – Market Visit, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. In-store dietitian Sondra will be at the Ramsey Farmer’s Market creating a seasonal dish featuring local bounty. Stop by the Ramsey Train Station for a sample and some summer culinary inspiration.

Mon., July 3 – Produce Pick, 12 – 2 p.m. Eighty percent of Americans don’t meet their daily recommended intake of fruits and vegetables. In-store dietitian Sondra will be featuring local, seasonal produce in a delicious and nutritious recipe. Stop by the Dietitian’s Nook for a taste.

Thurs., July 6 – Hidden Sources of Protein, 4 – 6 p.m. Protein is found in more than just meat and chicken. Stop by the Dietitian’s Nook to learn about different sources of protein to include in your diet.

Mon., July 10 – Between the Slices, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Power up your sandwich with protein. In-store dietitian Sondra will be serving some lean protein between the slices that will make the perfect lunchtime meal. 

Tues., July 11 – Adult Culinary Workshop, 6 – 8 p.m. Please note space is limited and advanced registration is required. Join Sondra in creating a healthy and delicious meal centered around the theme “Summer Gatherings.”  Menu will include shawarma chicken breasts with honey glaze; grilled peach, corn and zucchini salad; and mango and cardamom sorbet. Cost is $20 per person.

Mon., July 17 – Kid’s Culinary Workshop, 5 – 7 p.m. Please note space is limited and advanced registration is required. Bring in little chefs for a cooking class centered on the theme “Easy Cheesy Beginner’s Cheese Making.” Menu will include homemade ricotta, cheesy stuffed pepper bowls, and strawberries with cannoli filling. Cost is $20 per child with an adult and $10 for each additional child.

Thurs., July 20 – Power Up with Protein: Snack Attack, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.  Protein packed options are ideal to curb hunger. In-store dietitian Sondra will be featuring snack ideas that are great sources of protein. Stop by the Dietitian’s Nook for samples and snack ideas.

ShopRite of Ramsey is located at 2 Interstate Shopping Center in Ramsey, N.J. In addition to developing a full roster of store-based wellness programs, ShopRite’s in-store dietitians can serve as guest speakers/instructors at wellness events hosted by local organizations. For more information or to pre-register for a program, contact ShopRite of Ramsey’s Sondra Tackett, M.S. R.D., at (201) 419-9160 or via email at [email protected].

