U2 Clashes With State Fair Meadowlands For 2 Nights by

Friday, June 30 2017 @ 04:10 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Leaving a trail of a 2 mile vehicle backup, U2 played to a sold out crowd at the Meadowlands complex. The parking lots were jammed with tailgate parties and filled with cars, trucks, stretch limousines and private buses. Ardent fairgoers had to wend their way carefully through the traffic mess created by the furor of a concert. While parking for the fair was reserved, it was still a challenge to get through the many Meadowlands staff posted to help things run smoothly.

A visit to the fair was on the agenda of www.ParamusPost.com and so it came to be after much staff questioning. Visiting old friends there was tantamount to a reception. Many of the long-time vendors were beginning to show their age and additional waists. Yours truly obtained an electric scooter, available for rental at the entry to the fairgrounds. It made traversing the fair a pleasure. A sandwich at Valentino’s London Broil was first on the list and then a visit to Gu-ma’s Zeppole to visit the widow of a dear friend. She was busy making zeppoles and could hardly take the time to chat. But chat we did.

Touring the midway, one could notice the added assortment of new rides and attractions. I came across Mel from Mel’s Food and we stopped to take our annual picture together .. a double Mel! Plopped in a golf cart was Phil Vivona, one of the owners of the carnival, Amusements of America, also known as the Big A. They had the majority of the rides operating on the midway.

After cruising through the fair, leaving was also a challenge. Cars and people were travelling in all directions, but they did give way for us to leave. The fair will be held at the Meadowlands through July 9th. For information, access www.NJFair.com