Hackensack Meridian Health Vice President Named to Becker’s Hospital Review: Rising Stars in Healthcare 2017

Jose Lozano honored for outstanding efforts in the merger of two major health networks and development of new medical school

Edison, NJ- Hackensack Meridian Health, the state’s most comprehensive and integrated health care network, announced that Jose Lozano, chief of staff, vice president, corporate services and governance for the network, was named to Becker’s Hospital Review: Rising Stars in Healthcare 2017 – 60 under 40.

Mr. Lozano played an instrumental role in the merger of Meridian Health and the Hackensack University Health Network last year, which has resulted in a dynamic partnership with 13 hospitals in seven counties and plans to open a new medical school with Seton Hall University next year.

“Jose’s dedicated and dynamic leadership is evident in so many successes at Hackensack Meridian Health,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “With great energy and vision, he has helped to advance our evolution and leadership in health care in New Jersey and beyond.’’

Mr. Lozano joined Hackensack University Medical Center in 2013 as chief of staff and managed several aspects of the executive office in addition to leading the public relations and communications efforts of the medical center and Hackensack University Health Network.

Prior to joining Hackensack University Medical Center, Mr. Lozano was appointed by the Obama administration as deputy chief of staff at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The youngest person in the role serving as a member of an executive team, Mr. Lozano led an immediate staff of more than 100 employees at an agency with 17,000 employees and an $8 billion budget.

Mr. Lozano played a key role in the development and implementation of the agency’s environmental agenda, domestically and abroad, while serving as one of the agency’s top public affairs officials.

On the state level, he served as director of strategic and external affairs at the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness. He assisted in preparing the agency’s $10 million budget.

Prior to his position at New Jersey’s Homeland Security Office, Mr. Lozano served New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine in a variety of roles, beginning as a policy advisor to then-Senator Corzine. He continued with the gubernatorial campaign, serving next on the transition team and later as director of operations. At age 26, as the youngest director in the governor’s office, Mr. Lozano managed much of the governor’s legislative and political operations, communications and cabinet relations.

Mr. Lozano was the recipient of NJBIZ’s 2015 40 under 40 award and most recently ranked in 2017 as the magazine’s list of the top 50 most powerful leaders in health care.

For more information please see:

www.beckershospitalreview.com/rising-stars-in-healthcare-2017/jose-lozano-17.html

