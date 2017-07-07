BERKELEY COLLEGE ANNOUNCES PROMOTION IN COMMUNICATIONS AND EXTERNAL RELATIONS by

Thursday, July 06 2017 @ 01:51 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Berkeley College has announced the promotion of Angela Harrington of Springfield, NJ, to Vice President, Communications and External Relations, effective July 1, 2017. Ms. Harrington joined Berkeley College in October 2013. She has held the position of Assistant Vice President, Communications and External Relations, since January 2014.



Angela Harrington

“Ms. Harrington brings energy, creativity and enthusiasm to her work each day,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College, in making the announcement. “Since joining Berkeley in October 2013, she has been instrumental in increasing recognition of Berkeley College in New York and New Jersey, engaging stakeholders across the Berkeley system in community initiatives, and bringing a spotlight to student, faculty, and institutional accomplishments.”

A native of Elizabeth, NJ, Ms. Harrington partnered with the City of Elizabeth to establish a program that helps underserved youth connect to job opportunities and pathways to education and career training. A Graduate Fellow of Lead NJ, whose mission is to educate, empower and engage talented leaders to create systemic change around New Jersey’s most challenging issues, at Berkeley she developed and oversees the involvement of the College in the Newark City of Learning Collaborative, the Downtown Brooklyn Higher Education Consortium and other external initiatives. At Berkeley College she serves on the Middle States Self-Study Steering Committee and the Strategic Planning Committee for which she co-chairs its Committee on Identity and Reputation.

Ms. Harrington is an Emmy award-winning journalist who was honored by NJBIZ magazine as one of New Jersey’s Best 50 Women in Business in 2007.

Prior to joining Berkeley College, Ms. Harrington was Chief Community Relations Officer at Bergen Community College, where she managed the opening of its campus at the Meadowlands. Her experience also includes operating a public relations agency for 10 years. She served as a consultant overseeing strategic communications for the New Jersey Small Business Development Centers based at Rutgers University for several years.

Ms. Harrington is a member of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and serves on the Executive Board of the Latino Leadership Alliance of New Jersey. She earned a BA in Political Science from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey – Douglass College and an MS in Business Management and Organizational Development from Capella University. She attended the Harvard University Graduate School of Education Women in Education Leadership Institute and will participate in the Summer 2017 Harvard Institute for Educational Management program.

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 8,000 students – including more than 550 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has three New York campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. In New Jersey there are five campuses – Dover, Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For four consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.



Photo Caption: Berkeley College recently announced the promotion of Angela Harrington to Vice President, Communications and External Relations.