TCC and Wireless Zone team up to donate 172,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the nation

CARMEL, Ind. (July 6, 2017) – Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailer, announces today that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 172,000 backpacks full of school supplies to ensure children across the U.S. are well prepared for the start of the school year. Since 2013, TCC has donated more than 505,000 backpacks filled with supplies through its annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, and Wireless Zone is now a part of the nationwide initiative.

“This is our fifth TCC School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, and we are ecstatic to bring Wireless Zone on board to assist in supporting the education of young children in our communities,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC and Wireless Zone. “We are proud to help our local families prepare for the upcoming school year by taking some of the financial burden off their shoulders.”

Nearly 1,000 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the U.S. are inviting local families and their children to visit select locations on Sunday, July 23, between 1-4 p.m. to pick up a backpack filled with various school supplies, including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

For a list of participating TCC stores, visit www.tccrocks.com/locations. Each participating TCC store will donate 220 backpacks. All leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.

In 2016, the National Retail Federation predicted the average person with children in grades K-12 would spend $107.76 on school supplies, which has increased from last year’s prediction of $97.74. With nearly 20 percent of children in the U.S. living in poverty, TCC is working to alleviate the rising costs of school supplies through this annual program.

TCC continues to make ongoing investments through its Culture of Good movement. Earlier this year, TCC donated supply packs to more than 5,610 teachers across the U.S. and 3,000 care kits to senior living communities. In 2016, the company’s efforts included donating 135,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children, contributing $100,000 for materials used to improve the environment, and pledging $250,000 to Make-A-Wish, enabling the organization to grant 25 wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions across the country.

About Round Room LLC

Based in Carmel, Indiana, Round Room leads and invests in companies serving the wireless industry. With 1,160 TCC and Wireless Zone stores across 41 states, Round Room is the largest Verizon Authorized Retailer in the U.S. Its portfolio of companies also share a deep commitment to improving the communities they serve nationwide. To learn more about Round Room, visit www.RoundRoom.com.

About TCC

Founded in 1991, TCC operates more than 800 locations in 38 states from coast to coast. TCC’s nationally-recognized Making Communities Better movement encourages employees to give back in every community it serves. For media inquiries, contact Mallory Sturgeon at 317.202.2280 XT. 26 or email her at [email protected]. To learn more about TCC or to find a location near you, visit www.TCCRocks.com. For more information about TCC’s parent company Round Room LLC, visit www.RoundRoom.com.