Advance Housing Seeks Front Desk Volunteers by

Thursday, July 06 2017 @ 02:03 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Teterboro~ Advance Housing, Inc., located at 100 Hollister Road, is seeking a volunteer or two to meet and greet consumers and visitors at the front desk, answer telephone calls, and provide superior customer service with a smile. The hours and days are flexible.

“This is a great opportunity especially for someone looking to give back to their community,” said Carolyn Jaime, MSW, LCSW, CEO/President, Advance Housing. “We have a dynamic staff, warm, welcoming working environment and delightful consumers.”

The agency’s mission is to offer individuals an array of housing and wellness services to enhance community integration and promote quality of life. For more information on this job posting, please contact Marian Jekonski, Director, Human Resources, at (201) 498-9140, extension 202. To learn more about the agency, please visit www.advancehousing.org.