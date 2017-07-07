Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, July 07 2017 @ 04:23 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, July 07 2017 @ 04:23 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Advance Housing Seeks Front Desk Volunteers

Teterboro~ Advance Housing, Inc., located at 100 Hollister Road, is seeking a volunteer or two to meet and greet consumers and visitors at the front desk, answer telephone calls, and provide superior customer service with a smile. The hours and days are flexible. 

“This is a great opportunity especially for someone looking to give back to their community,” said Carolyn Jaime, MSW, LCSW, CEO/President, Advance Housing. “We have a dynamic staff, warm, welcoming working environment and delightful consumers.”

The agency’s mission is to offer individuals an array of housing and wellness services to enhance community integration and promote quality of life. For more information on this job posting, please contact Marian Jekonski, Director, Human Resources, at (201) 498-9140, extension 202. To learn more about the agency, please visit www.advancehousing.org.

