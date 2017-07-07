Lakeland Bank Sponsors Performing Arts School Scholarships by

Thursday, July 06 2017 @ 07:27 PM EDT

“As a community bank we strongly believe in supporting cultural and educational opportunities for our youth,” said Thomas Shara, President and CEO of Lakeland Bank. “We are pleased to support bergenPAC’s mission to make live performing arts and arts education accessible to its diverse community by providing five need-based scholarships for students to attend bergenPAC’s Performing Arts School.”

The scholarships are available to children from underserved communities, allowing them to take multiple classes at the school. The programs offered include different types of dance, music performance and production, acting and musical theater.

Potential students interested in applying for need-based scholarships can download an application on the school’s website: www.bergenpac.org/education. A limited amount of full or partial scholarships are available each year.

“A part of our Mission is to deliver a professional-quality arts education to students in our community, and financial hardships should not be a barrier for someone who has a real passion for the performing arts,” said Dominic Roncace, bergenPAC President and CEO. “The generosity of everyone at Lakeland Bank helps make this possible for bergenPAC and the under-resourced youth of our community.”

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

(201) 227-1030

www.bergenpac.org

About Lakeland Bank

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which has $5.2 billion in total assets. The Bank operates 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey including one branch in Highland Mills, New York; six New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck and Waldwick; and one in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region. Lakeland also has a commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bank offers an extensive suite of financial products and services for businesses and consumers. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

