Miles Berger is Honored by UNCF for his Support and Civic Involvement at Annual Gala

Friday, July 07 2017

Posted in News & Views

NEWARK, N.J., July 6, 2017 – Miles Berger (right), chairman and CEO of Berger Organization, was honored on at the fifth annual UNCF Masked Ball, an annual fundraiser to support UNCF New Jersey and the organization’s scholarship fund. The event was held in the newly renovated Crystal Room at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark’s central business district. Berger was given the Masked Award, a painting by artist Brenda Singletary that reflects the UNCF’s ideal that “a mind is a terrible thing to waste.”

Fred Mitchell (left), vice president of the Northern and Midwestern Region of UNCF, presented Berger with the award, citing his civic and philanthropic activities and his company’s role in downtown Newark’s continuing renaissance. The Berger Organization, a multi-faceted real estate development and management firm based in Newark, owns many office and hospitality properties in the city and has spearheaded the area’s revitalization as a vibrant urban center.

Ngozi Emenyeonu, the area development director (center), noted the Berger Organization’s continuing redevelopment of downtown Newark and its employment of hundreds of Newark-area residents, Miles Berger’s support of various local non-profits and of students, and his company’s longstanding support of UNCF-NJ as reasons for the honor.

Upon receiving the award, Berger spoke of the relationship his company has developed with UNCF, which now occupies office space in the Berger Organization’s Military Park building on Park Place. “We’ve been courting them for seven years and are delighted that we were able to make arrangements for UNCF to make the move,” said Berger.

Approximately 200 people turned out to dine, dance, donate and recognize Berger and his fellow honorees: Ambassador Phil Murphy, Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo, Jr., and Calvin D. West, Newark’s first African-American elected at-large city of Newark councilman. Attendees also heard from Rahim Mahmoud, a UNCF/Gates Scholar at Rutgers University, who shared his poignant story of how he turned around his life, focused on his studies, and earned the UNCF scholarship that brought him to Rutgers; he is looking ahead to attending law school and working to improve lives locally and globally. In the past year, UNCF awarded 281 scholarships totaling more than $3.3 million to 172 students from New Jersey. Proceeds from the Masked Ball supported this effort.

About The Berger Organization

The Berger Organization, based in Newark, N.J., is a privately owned diversified real estate company that owns and manages more than 1 million square feet of commercial and 12 hospitality properties in Northern New Jersey and New York City. The 81-year-old company has been a key player in the City of Newark during the past 34 years and was among the first to anticipate its revitalization as a destination of choice for business, shopping, dining, entertainment, sports and culture. Today, half of the Berger portfolio is located there on Park Place. The company’s holdings include 18 additional properties, as well as five buildings co-owned in real estate partnerships.