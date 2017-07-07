Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, July 07 2017 @ 04:23 PM EDT
Friday, July 07 2017 @ 04:23 PM EDT
NY Waterway Ferry Service Monday, July 10

NY Waterway will provide commuter ferry service on three routes from the Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal on Monday, July 10:

  • Regular service to Pier 11/Wall Street, starting at 6 a.m.
  • Regular service to World Financial Center, starting at 6 a.m.
  • Special service for NJ TRANSIT rail ticket-holders only to West 39th Street in Manhattan, starting at 7 a.m.
All other NY Waterway commuter ferry routes will operate normally.

NY Waterway media representatives will be at the ferry departure area in the Hoboken Terminal and at the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal.  Media access to the Hoboken Terminal must be arranged through NJ TRANSIT.  NY Waterway will accommodate any media cleared to enter the terminal.

Access to the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal can be arranged by calling:

There is NO PARKING available at the West 39th Street Terminal.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit www.nywaterway.com, www.facebook.com/nywaterway or www.twitter.com/ridetheferry.

 

  NY Waterway Ferry Service Monday, July 10
