Bergen County High Schools Rewarded for Seatbelt Usage in 14th Annual High School Traffic Safety Challenge by

Friday, July 07 2017 @ 01:07 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

July 7, 2017 - Hackensack, NJ - The Trauma/Surgical Critical Care and Injury Prevention Section of the Department of Surgery at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center recently hosted the 14th Annual Spring “High School Traffic Safety Challenge” seatbelt program awards ceremony. Student representatives and teachers from 19 Bergen County high schools attended. This program was developed by the Drive Smart Foundation and funded with a grant from State Farm.

“I am extremely proud of all the schools that participate annually in the Traffic Safety Challenge,” said Meliam Gonzales, RN, trauma prevention coordinator and clinical educator at Hackensack University Medical Center. “The focus of the program is to help teens in our community become safer drivers and passengers by increasing seatbelt use, in the front and back seats, and decreasing risky behavior, such as texting and/or talking on a hand-held cell phone while driving.”

The winners of the Spring High School Traffic Safety Challenge are as follows:

Most Improved Seatbelt Usage

1st Place - Bogota High School with an increase of 13 percent

2nd Place - Cresskill High School with an increase of six percent

3rd Place - Elmwood Park with an increase of six percent

High schools maintaining an overall average of 90 percent or above seatbelt use

Riverdell High School 90 percent

Emerson High School, 94 percent

Ramapo High School, 95 percent

Immaculate Conception High School, 97 percent

Indian Hills High School, 99 percent

Immaculate Heart Academy, 99 percent

100 percent Driver’s Seatbelt Compliance

Cliffside Park High School

Dumont High School

New Milford High School

Palisades Park High School

Poster Winners

Cresskill High School (three winners)

Elmwood Park High School (two winners)

Immaculate Conception High School

Video Winners

Cresskill High School (two videos)

Immaculate Heart Academy

Continued commitment to trauma prevention and community education

Bergenfield High School

Fort Lee High School

Leonia High School

Lyndhurst High School

Park Ridge High School

Saddle Brook High School

For more information about trauma prevention, please contact Meliam Gonzales, RN at 551-996-2672 or [email protected]

Photo:

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center recently held the 14th annual Spring High School Traffic Safety Challenge, in which 19 schools in Bergen County participated. Representatives from State Farm presented Hackensack University Medical Center with a grant in the amount of $14,520 to continue the High School Traffic Safety Challenge program. Pictured left to right are: Anita DaSilva, agent, State Farm; Tammy Felton, agent, State Farm; Meliam Gonzales, RN, trauma prevention coordinator and clinical educator at Hackensack University Medical Center, Cindy Bergen, agent, State Farm; Kelly Rippey, M.D., trauma surgeon, Trauma/Surgical Critical Care and Injury Prevention Section, Department of Surgery, Hackensack University Medical Center; and Jennifer Young, community field specialist, State Farm.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 775-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of one of the largest networks in the state comprised of 28,000 team members and more than 6,000 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center was listed as the number one hospital in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report’s 2016-17 Best Hospital rankings - maintaining its place atop the NJ rankings since the rating system was introduced. It was also named one of the top four New York Metro Area hospitals. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2017. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 25 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its fifth consecutive designation in 2014. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: the John Theurer Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to The Northern Trust PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.