HONOREES ANNOUNCED FOR THE 16th ANNUAL COMMUNITY AWARDS DINNER, OCTOBER 26TH
Teaneck, NJ, July 11, 2017: The Teaneck Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that it has chosen the honorees for this year’s Community Awards Dinner to be held at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe on Thursday October 26th. Our honorees are:Yolanda Andrews-Jones: Woman of the Year
James Brown: Man of the Year
Elizabeth Davis: Humanitarian of the Year
Vincent McHale: Educator of the Year
Zareena Al-Shehab: Youth Achievement Award
Black Box Performing Arts Center: Cultural Arts
Residential Home Funding: Business of the Year
Dr. Robert Adair: Healer of the Year
Martha Papson Garcia: on behalf of our Military Veterans
Lt. Christopher Kurschner: Police Department
Lt. Brian Wiecenski: Fire Department
Mike Cassidy: DPW
Scott Reiss: TVACFurthermore, the Teaneck Chamber is thrilled that Fairleigh Dickinson University President, Dr. Christopher A. Capuano and Holy Name Medical Center CEO, Mr. Michael Maron have both signed on to be honorary chairs of this year’s Community Awards Dinner. By connecting their names to the dinner, as immediate past honorees, the two men are showing a great interest and involvement with the Teaneck Chamber and the Teaneck community as a whole.
Jennifer Glass, Vice President of the Chamber and co-chair of the dinner said: “Our list of honorees just keeps getting better and better. Each year, the number of nominations that come in from members of the community is amazing and choosing who to honor is an incredibly difficult decision to make since all our nominees do so much for our community. It is our hope that we can shine a light on these fine individuals and celebrate their accomplishments at our dinner in September and congratulate all of our honorees and hope our nominees will continue doing all they do for our town.”
To receive additional information on the Teaneck Chamber of Commerce, its activities, programs, membership or to get on their e-mail list, please visit the Chamber’s website at http://www.teaneckchamber.org; contact the Chamber office at 201-801-0012 or e-mail at [email protected] You can also find out more by “liking” the Chamber on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TeaneckCoC.
About the Teaneck Chamber of Commerce: The Teaneck Chamber of Commerce (TCC) is a not-for-profit organization lead by business leaders who care about our community. The Teaneck Chamber’s mission is multipurpose: to promote business growth in Teaneck, to serve members with personal and professional development opportunities, to affect public policy decisions to the benefit of the Teaneck business community and to actively participate in various community activities for the betterment of quality to life in our township.
The founders of the Teaneck Chamber of Commerce were aware that an organization of this type is only as strong as the combined voice of its members. To maximize the Chamber’s influence, we actively seek the participation of every potential member, business owner, professional, services, non-profits and home-based business.
The Teaneck Chamber of Commerce is the eyes, the ears and the voice of Teaneck’s business, professional and industrial community.
