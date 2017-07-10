HONOREES ANNOUNCED FOR THE 16th ANNUAL COMMUNITY AWARDS DINNER, OCTOBER 26TH by

Monday, July 10 2017 @ 06:38 PM EDT

Teaneck, NJ, July 11, 2017: The Teaneck Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that it has chosen the honorees for this year’s Community Awards Dinner to be held at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe on Thursday October 26th. Our honorees are:

James Brown: Man of the Year

Elizabeth Davis: Humanitarian of the Year

Vincent McHale: Educator of the Year

Zareena Al-Shehab: Youth Achievement Award

Black Box Performing Arts Center: Cultural Arts

Residential Home Funding: Business of the Year

Dr. Robert Adair: Healer of the Year

Martha Papson Garcia: on behalf of our Military Veterans

Lt. Christopher Kurschner: Police Department

Lt. Brian Wiecenski: Fire Department

Mike Cassidy: DPW

Scott Reiss: TVAC

Jennifer Glass, Vice President of the Chamber and co-chair of the dinner said: “Our list of honorees just keeps getting better and better. Each year, the number of nominations that come in from members of the community is amazing and choosing who to honor is an incredibly difficult decision to make since all our nominees do so much for our community. It is our hope that we can shine a light on these fine individuals and celebrate their accomplishments at our dinner in September and congratulate all of our honorees and hope our nominees will continue doing all they do for our town.”

To receive additional information on the Teaneck Chamber of Commerce, its activities, programs, membership or to get on their e-mail list, please visit the Chamber’s website at http://www.teaneckchamber.org; contact the Chamber office at 201-801-0012 or e-mail at [email protected] You can also find out more by “liking” the Chamber on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TeaneckCoC.

About the Teaneck Chamber of Commerce: The Teaneck Chamber of Commerce (TCC) is a not-for-profit organization lead by business leaders who care about our community. The Teaneck Chamber’s mission is multipurpose: to promote business growth in Teaneck, to serve members with personal and professional development opportunities, to affect public policy decisions to the benefit of the Teaneck business community and to actively participate in various community activities for the betterment of quality to life in our township.

The founders of the Teaneck Chamber of Commerce were aware that an organization of this type is only as strong as the combined voice of its members. To maximize the Chamber’s influence, we actively seek the participation of every potential member, business owner, professional, services, non-profits and home-based business.

The Teaneck Chamber of Commerce is the eyes, the ears and the voice of Teaneck’s business, professional and industrial community.