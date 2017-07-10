12 of 13,163 Six Hackensack Meridian Health nursing homes and rehab facilities receive top 5-star rating by

Monday, July 10 2017 @ 06:40 PM EDT

Top rating represents Hackensack Meridian Health’s commitment to high-quality long-term care and rehabilitation services, a designation that only 13 percent of all facilities across the U.S. have received

July 10, 2017 – Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s most comprehensive and integrated health network, announced today that the network’s nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Brick, Shrewsbury, Wall, Ocean Grove, Holmdel and North Bergen all received the highest overall rating of five stars in U.S. News & World Report’s eighth annual Best Nursing Homes, a designation that only 13 percent of all facilities in the U.S. have received. The top rating represents Hackensack Meridian Health’s commitment to providing high-quality long-term nursing and rehabilitation services.

“At Hackensack Meridian Health, we are committed to increasing access to quality long-term care for our patients,” said John K. Lloyd, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Hackensack Meridian Health’s nursing home and rehabilitation programs consistently rank among the best in the country because of the high-quality, coordinated care we provide. We are so proud of our long-term care and rehabilitation team members across the six facilities that have received the top rating from U.S. News & World Report.”

The six Hackensack Meridian Health nursing home and rehabilitation facilities, as well as subacute rehabilitation facilities that received U.S. News & World Report’s five star rating include:

Hackensack Meridian Health Nursing and Rehabilitation in Brick

Hackensack Meridian Health Nursing and Rehabilitation in Holmdel

Hackensack Meridian Health Nursing and Rehabilitation in North Bergen (The Harborage)

Hackensack Meridian Health Nursing and Rehabilitation in Ocean Grove

Hackensack Meridian Health Nursing and Rehabilitation in Shrewsbury

Hackensack Meridian Health Subacute Rehabilitation in Wall

“Hackensack Meridian Health is dedicated to improving the quality of life for our patients by offering the complete continuum of care to the communities we serve,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "We are very proud of Hackensack Meridian Health’s world-class nursing and rehabilitation program, and it is no surprise that U.S. News & World Report has ranked six of our facilities among the best nursing homes in the country for the high-quality, comprehensive long-term care services we provide.”

In order to determine “Best Nursing Homes” star ratings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated nearly 16,000 skilled nursing facilities across the country and examined star ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the federal agency that sets and enforces nursing home standards, with only 2,005 nursing homes receiving this level of designation for 2016-17.

“Hackensack Meridian Health team members across our nursing and rehabilitation programs are committed to providing the highest standard of care for our patients each and every day,” said Ken Aber, vice president of Long Term Care at Hackensack Meridian Health. “While only 13 percent of nursing homes in the country have achieved this elite rating, all six of Hackensack Meridian Health’s facilities are recognized as the best nursing homes in the nation. Receiving a five star rating from U.S. News and World Report underscores Hackensack Meridian Health’s overall commitment to providing high-quality rehabilitation and long-term nursing care in communities across New Jersey.”

Since 2009, U.S. News has produced a Nursing Home Finder tool to give consumers access to data and information about the care, safety, health inspections, staffing and ratings for nearly every nursing home in the United States. The rankings are available online at http://www.usnews.com/best-nursing-homes.

Hackensack Meridian Health’s skilled nursing facilities provide personalized care for patients ranging from long-term nursing care, short-term rehabilitation, post-hospital and post-surgical care, respite care, hospice care, 24-hour skilled nursing, coordination of physician services and family counseling in a comfortable, home-like setting.

