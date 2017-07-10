WINNERS OF 2017 SIMON YOUTH FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS ANNOUNCED by

Students in Elizabeth and Scotch Plains, NJ to Receive $2,000 Towards College

(Elizabeth, NJ) July 10, 2017 – The Mills at Jersey Gardens, New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof, is once again proud to help a deserving graduating senior pay for college. This year, The Mills at Jersey Gardens was thrilled to present Isaac A. Velasquez from Scotch Plains, NJ with a $1,500 scholarship. Isaac plans to study Computer Science at Princeton University this fall, and aims to eventually become a professor advocating for the freedom of information. During his time at Princeton, Isaac also hopes to be an industry innovator, bringing new life to Computer Science and integrating technology into developing nations.

“Simon Youth Foundation is a national organization, but we can feel the benefit of its efforts right here at home,” said Crystal Fresco, Director of Marketing and Business Development. “We are incredibly proud to invite our shoppers to join us in supporting this incredible organization.”

Additionally, Janice D. Figueroa of Elizabeth High School was awarded $500 towards her attendance of the University of Virginia this fall. Janice is a first-generation college student who plans to study linguistics. During her time at Elizabeth High School, Janice was not only the class President, but a Principal’s scholar, member of the National Honors Society, and state semi-finalist in the National Speech and Debate Association’s Original Oratory.

“Simon Youth Foundation believes that every student deserves the support necessary to earn their high school diploma, and that financial reasons should never be the reason preventing a student from pursuing their dreams,” said Dr. J. Michael Durnil, President and CEO of SYF. “We are thrilled to have the support of our incredible corporate partner, Simon, and their Simon Supports Education movement.”

In 2016, the Simon Youth Foundation awarded $1.2 million to 300 students nationwide.

The 2017 SYF Community Scholarship recipients were selected by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS), a third-party administrator. Students were selected based on a variety of criteria, including financial need, academic performance, leadership skills and participation in school and community activities. Those students who are the first in their family to pursue a post secondary education were also given close consideration.

