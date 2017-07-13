World War II Veteran’s Benevolent Heart Reigns Over Limitations by

RIVER VALE, NJ, July 11, 2017 - Tom Kneeshaw is a 97 year old veteran who served in the Army Signal Corp during World War II and is a retired Major from the Army Reserves. Tom did not only provide service to the country, but to his community as well. He was a church organist for 77 years and further utilized his dexterity by providing accompaniment to local high school and community musicals.

Tom was conferred with the status of Honorary Chief for his service on the River Vale Volunteer Fire Department for over 40 years. He was an avid leader and contributor for his children's’ Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops.

In 1978, Tom developed a passion for woodworking and constructed dollhouses for his granddaughters and great granddaughters. However, in 2014, Tom required an amputation above his left knee after becoming exceptionally poor in health. In 2015, Tom encountered an illness that he was not expected to prevail over. Beating the odds, he began to regain strength by constructing small toys. Over the past two years, Tom has donated over 20 heirloom quality dollhouses to various organizations. Tom believes that overcoming one’s limitations is an essential principle in living a meaningful life at any age.

For Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County’s (Habitat Bergen) ReStore Grand Opening Summer 2017 Tom Kneeshaw has made and donated an alluring wooden doll house for us to utilize. “It is especially poignant that Tom has come to us when we are in the permitting stages of our first ever veterans and seniors housing project in the Township of Washington. We are thrilled to have Tom join our Habitat family and thank him for his service, perseverance and will to live life to the fullest. He is indeed a role model for us all.” said Jacey Raimondo, Habitat Bergen Executive Director.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County, visit www.habitatbergen.org or call 201.457.1020.