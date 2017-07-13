NICU Families Reunite and Honor Lisa Crilly by

Tuesday, July 11 2017 @ 06:05 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Ridgewood, New Jersey, July 7, 2017 – The Valley Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the members of Valley’s NICU Patient Family Support Program hosted a wonderful evening at the 3rd Annual NICU Fashion Show and Tricky Tray Fundraiser, Believe. This event took place on Tuesday, June 27th at The Venetian in Garfield, where over 480 people gathered to honor Lisa Crilly, PT, PCS, NCS, and her 28 years of providing physical therapy to Valley’s NICU babies, and view the show put on by the NICU parents, family members, staff, and patient graduates.

“The evening is particularly special because it reunites Valley staff members with generations of veteran NICU families to celebrate the lives of these beautiful children.” states Suzanne Bryjak, MA RN BSN HN-BC, NICU Family Support Specialist. She continued “The energy throughout the night is remarkable because this community has endured so much together, and this occasion commemorates the accomplishments.”

Cocktails and a Tricky Tray were on the agenda for the first half of the evening, followed by the Fashion Show. As the models strolled the runway, Mistress of Ceremonies Frances Miller, RN BSN Clinical Shift Coordinator, introduced the stylish ensembles donated by generous community sponsors. The Children’s Chorus performed a tribute to Lisa Crilly singing “Just One Person.”

The Valley Hospital’s Director of Neonatology, Dr. Carmela Pané, warmly noted, “Tonight’s honoree, Lisa Crilly is a visionary in her field. As a NICU parent herself, she knows first-hand the journey our families take during a NICU stay. She believes in each and every one of our babies and their ability to reach their full potential.”

The NICU Family Support Program brought in approximately $31,000 from this third annual event, which will be utilized to expand programs and resources in the NICU. The whole affair was made possible by the hard work of the Event Committee Chairs, including Suzanne Bryjak, RN BSN HN-BC, Carla Marzano-Lindemulder, and Lisa Parker. Additionally, a dedicated and enthusiastic crew of committee members also volunteered in this endeavor, including Ashley Benjamin, Wendy Bruffy, Sandy Carapezza, Lori Cavallario, Patrice Duker, Loredana Parisi Gabrielle, Dawn Lau, Alison Leibowitz, Erica Lui, RN BSN HN-BC, Diana Maloney, RNC BSN, Diana Mikula, Fran Miller, RNC BSN, Jaclyn Passanante, Michelle Ptaszynski, Diane Reed, Jane Roso-Salmon, Kay Ruvolo, Nicole Serhat, Ginelle and Cyp Stephenson and Liz Twiggs.

The NICU Family Support Program was developed to build a community that brings together current and past NICU families who can assist in navigating the NICU journey for the families. This program provides information, guidance, support and comfort during the NICU hospitalization, on the transition home, and for the years to come.

The mission of the NICU Family Support Program is to integrate patient and family principles and practices into the care to ensure quality care that is truly responsive to patient and family needs, priorities, goals and values, and to educate health care professionals and staff on the patient and family’s care experience.