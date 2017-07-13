New Jersey’s FIRST EVER! THE COLECO RETRO GAMING AND COLLECTIBLE CONVENTION by

Thursday, July 13 2017

Special Guests

Toy Designers Tim Clarke, Joe Delbeato and Gamers Jeffrey Wittenhagen,

Patrick Hickey, DJ Envy, Skeery Jones of Z-100 & DJ Whutever,

Saturday, August 5th 10am - 10pm

Sunday, August 6th 2017 10am - 6pm

New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center

97 Sunfield Avenue

Edison, NJ 08837

Tickets: $21.40 - $37.45

www.colecoexpo.com

Edison, New Jersey (July 12, 2017) Calling all retro gaming and collectible gurus – you do not want to miss this opportunity to be immersed in some of the most notable toys, valuables and mementos from the past. The Coleco Retro Gaming and Collectible Convention has announced it’s first ever convention to be held at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, New Jersey on Saturday, August 5th and Sunday, August 6th 2017 from 10am to 10pm.

Rainbow Brite in Journey to Rainbow Land marks the first official console video game to feature the Hallmark character set to debut at the convention. Journey to Rainbow Land is an overhead 2D single screen style action game. Each screen will present challenges to Rainbow Brite including enemies and mazes that need to be traversed to continue. Fans of the classic overhead action games will be able to quickly pick up the controls and direction of Rainbow Brite in Journey to Rainbow Land.

You will get the opportunity to meet special guests Tim Clarke who has Invented, Designed and Sculpted some of the most unusual toys ever to be marketed in the US and abroad. Once known as the "King of Gross" after co-creating in the 80's Sectaurs (Coleco) and Boglins (Mattel). Tim started his career designing and building puppets for the Muppets. Most notable were the Mystics and the Slaves that he sculpted and designed for the movie the Dark Crystal guided by the incredible drawings of Brian Froud. Tim will be displaying images of Sectaurs' first new release Dargon. Also in attendance will be Joe Delbeato, who designed the artwork for Hasbro's G.I.Joe Toy Line and for Marvel he worked on: Sectaurs, Avengers, Inhumanoids, G.I.Joe Order of Battle, Justice and Cloak and Dagger. The Coleco convention also welcomes Jeffrey Wittenhagen known as thesubcon3. Jeffrey is a writer, avid retro collector and gamer and since the 2000 he ran different content based websites such as vgMastersClub, Hagen’s Horror Haven, Serial Slasher Inc. and contributed to Retrogaming Times Monthly for many years. Presently Jeffrey writes many books in a unique style about retro video games. Patrick Hickey will also be a special guest at the Coleco Convention. Hickey is an award winning writer and editor and founder of ReviewFix.com. Hickey is an avid game collector with over 2,000 games spanning over 30 consoles. Also at the convention will be radio personalities Skeery Jones (Z-100), DJ Whutever (105. 1 NYC), and DJ Envy from Power 105. The Coleco Convention will be covered Revolt TV. Tickets for the Coleco Convention range from $21.40 - $37.45 and are available at www.colecoexpo.com.

The Coleco Retro Gaming and Collectibles Expo will feature new releases from the greatest names in retro and modern gaming, novelties from the toy industry, as well as signings and grand prize contests. With several notable artists and celebrity guests to be announced, the convention is slated to be on of the best and well attended in gaming history.

Coleco Inc., founded in 1932, became a highly successful toy company in the 1980s, known for its mass-produced version of Cabbage Patch Kids dolls and its video game consoles; the Coleco Telstar dedicated consoles and ColecoVision.​ Launched in 1982, the first four tabletop Mini-Arcades, for Pac-Man, Galaxian, Donkey Kong, and Frogger, sold approximately three million units within a year. Among these, 1.5 million units were sold for Pac-Man alone. In 1983, they released three more Mini-Arcades: for Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong Junior, and Zaxxon.

We are excited to bring this one of a kind opportunity to both the young and the old summer 2017!

