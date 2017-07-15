Hackensack Meridian Health Urgent Care Expands into Monmouth County, Opens New Center in Freehold by

Hackensack Meridian Health opens fifth location, increasing continuum of care to Monmouth County residents with high-quality, on-demand services

July 13, 2017 – Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s most comprehensive and integrated health network, opened its fifth Hackensack Meridian Health Urgent Care location today in Freehold. The newest Hackensack Meridian Health Urgent Care facility is the network’s first urgent care facility in Monmouth County, further expanding patient access to high-quality, on-demand health care services.

“At Hackensack Meridian Health, we are committed to helping our communities stay healthy by increasing access to quality care,” said John K. Lloyd, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our newest urgent care facility in Freehold will give families in Monmouth County a convenient, cost-effective alternative to the emergency room. As we continue to redesign care coordination across our network, urgent care will help us provide the full continuum of care for our patients.”

Hackensack Meridian Health Urgent Care is a convenient, cost-effective alternative to the emergency room for patients who need medical care and their primary care provider is not available. Expanding to Freehold enables Hackensack Meridian Health to provide the full continuum of care for Monmouth County residents.

“Hackensack Meridian Health is excited to expand our world-class urgent care services to Monmouth County, giving more patients greater access to the on-demand, high-quality, affordable care they deserve,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "Today’s hardworking families are extremely busy and often times need care immediately. Hackensack Meridian Health Urgent Care facilities are successfully providing patients access to convenient, high-quality services when and where they need it.”

Hackensack Meridian Health Urgent Care – Freehold is staffed by board-certified physicians and nurse practitioners who provide a broad range of health services including stiches, x-rays, fractures, EKGs and immunizations. The Freehold site, located at 315 Main Street in Freehold, is open year-round from 8:00am until 8:00pm on weekdays and 8:00am until 4:00pm on weekends. Appointments are not needed and patients can pre-register online.

“We are excited to bring Hackensack Meridian Health Urgent Care to patients in Freehold and Monmouth County,” said Joseph Lemaire, Executive Vice President, Finance, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Patients are looking for convenient, high-quality care at affordable rates, and Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to increasing access to our premier urgent care services in communities across New Jersey.”

Other Hackensack Meridian Health Urgent care locations are in Brick, Jackson, Ship Bottom and Toms River. All Hackensack Meridian Health Urgent Care facilities have been certified and received the prestigious accreditation from the Urgent Care Association of America (UCAOA). The UCAOA offers the only existing Urgent Care accreditation nationally, recognizing the highest of quality and safety standards for care provided. For more information about Hackensack Meridian Health Urgent Care services, visit: www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/UrgentCare.

Hackensack Meridian Health Urgent Care – Freehold Contact Information:

315 Main Street

Freehold, NJ

888-878-1503

Hackensack Meridian Health Urgent Care – Freehold Hours:

Monday – Friday 8:00am to 8:00pm

Saturday and Sunday 8:00am to 4:00pm

Photo: Hackensack Meridian Health Urgent Care opens in Freehold.

From Left: Mike Geiger, network director of Convenient Care; Monmouth County Freeholder Serena DiMaso; Robert C. Garrett, Hackensack Meridian Health co-CEO; Freehold Mayor Lester Preston; Freehold Township Committeewoman Barbara J. McMorrow; John K. Lloyd, Hackensack Meridian Health co-CEO; Joseph Lemaire, Hackensack Meridian Health president, Diversified Health, Ventures Division, Hackensack Meridian Health; Anthony R. Ruvo, M.D. president and CEO of MedExcel.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 13 hospitals, including two academic medical centers, two children's hospitals and nine community hospitals, physician practices, more than 120 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 28,000 team members, more than 6,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, the number one hospital in New Jersey as ranked by U.S. News and World Report, consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

The hospitals of Hackensack Meridian Health include: academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune; children's hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; community hospitals – Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.