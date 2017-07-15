TD Charitable Foundation Awards $10,000 Grant to Vantage Health System’s Behavioral Health Home Program by

Friday, July 14 2017 @ 08:49 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Englewood, N.J. (July 13, 2017) – TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank® recently granted $10,000 to Vantage Health System’s Behavioral Health Home Program. With its primary locations in Englewood and Dumont, NJ, the nonprofit organization provides services to children, adolescents, adults and elders with mental health, addiction, developmental and eldercare challenges.



The grant will help Vantage Health System integrate physical health care with its behavioral health care programs by implementing a NJ program called ‘Behavioral Health Home (BHH)’. The BHH will focus on individuals with serious mental illness like schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder and will coordinate wellness services for those individuals.

“Vantage Health System is extremely grateful to the TD Charitable Foundation for this generous grant and for recognizing the needs of individuals with mental health challenges in our communities,” said Vicki Sidrow, President and CEO of Vantage Health System. “The funds will be used to start up a new service called a Behavioral Health Home. This new service will provide integrated and coordinated mental health and physical healthcare to individuals with severe mental illness who also have medical conditions.”

Celebrating its 60th Anniversary, Vantage Health System has been providing community based programs and services since 1957. Primarily providing psychiatric and addiction treatment,. Each year Vantage assists over 3,000 individuals in Bergen County. Services include: crisis intervention, counseling, psychiatric evaluations, day treatment centers for developmentally disabled and mentally ill, geriatric services, homeless outreach and caregiver support.

