Don’t Let Cancer Get Under Your Skin

Friday, July 14 2017 @ 09:00 AM EDT

Join Hackensack Meridian Health and Ocean Monmouth Health Alliance for FREE skin cancer screenings July 15

Join Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s most comprehensive and integrated health network, and Ocean Monmouth Health Alliance for FREE and effective skin cancer screenings on the Jersey Shore.

Did you know that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in the course of their lifetime? In fact, studies have shown that getting a sunburn just once every two years can triple your risk of melanoma skin cancer. According to The American Cancer Society, each year there are more cases of skin cancer than breast, prostate, lung, and colon cancers combined.

Last year, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and cancer/chronic disease coalition groups throughout NJ teamed up through the Choose Your Cover initiative and successfully screened over 2,000 people for skin cancer at beaches, parks and pools in one-day events throughout New Jersey. In addition to receiving skin cancer screenings performed by a team of volunteer healthcare professionals, participants receive free sunscreen and a wealth of vital information about sun smart precautions they can implement to protect their skin.

“You can reduce your risk for Melanoma by limiting your exposure to UV rays,” says Susan Greenberg, M.D., of Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center. “This means wearing protective clothing and sunscreen when you’re in the sun and avoiding tanning booths and sunlamps.”

Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer which develops in the cells that give your skin its color. Melanoma can be treated successfully if it is detected early, signifying the importance of getting screened for skin cancer on a regular basis.

“Throughout the summer Monmouth and Ocean Counties offer sports and leisure activities that the whole family can enjoy,” says Deb Levinson, Regional Director of Ocean Monmouth Health Alliance, a cancer/chronic disease coalition. “However, overexposure to the sun is a health risk for people of all ages. Too much sun exposure is a health risk for people of all ages and races. Young children especially need protection from the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays, and infants should not be exposed to the mid-day sun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To be sun safe, everyone should wear sunscreen with a SPF of 30, a broad-rimmed hat and sunglasses.”

“Out of the 14,000 people we’ve screened since the program’s inception nine years ago, more than 3,400 people have been referred for further evaluation,” said Arnold Baskies, MD, FACS, past Chairman of the New Jersey Governor’s Task Force on Cancer Prevention and Early Detection and Treatment, current Chairman of the New Jersey Melanoma Work Group and President of the American Cancer Society. “Of those people, we’ve identified nearly 785 skin potential cancer diagnoses – 123 of which were melanoma, the most serious and potentially deadly form of skin cancer.”

These screening will take place on Saturday, July 15 from 10:00a.m to 2:00p.m at three different locations:

Brinley Avenue Boardwalk in Bradley Beach

Robert D. Wilson Memorial Community Center at 22 Snug Harbor Ave. in the Highlands

20th Street beach entrance in Ship Bottom coordinated by the Long Beach Island Health Department

Please come out and stop by for your FREE screening with family and friends and learn more about how to be safe this summer under the sun.

