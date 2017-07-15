Biggest & Best Englewood Sidewalk Sale! by

Thursday, July 27th, Friday, July 28th, Saturday, July 29th

10AM – 6PM, Rain or Shine

(Englewood, New Jersey - July 14, 2017) Downtown Englewood will be transformed into the ultimate shopping destination as over 90 participating stores and restaurants take part in the Englewood Sidewalk Sale. The Summer Sidewalk Sale, will take place on Thursday, July 27th to Saturday, July 29th from 10AM to 6PM in downtown Englewood, NJ. This is a Rain or Shine Event. There will be FREE metered parking.



Sponsors for the Englewood Sidewalk Sale include; The City of Englewood, Englewood Cliffs Cadillac, Aetrex, NVE Bank, IHOP, and Jewish Standard.

For More Information, visit www.englewoodnjchamber.com, or call 201.567.2381