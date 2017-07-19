Bergen County Announces a Series of Free Movies and Concerts in the Park in July and August
Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Freeholders have announced a series of free concerts and movies in the park this summer. The movies and concerts will run through July and August and are free to the public. The attached flyers list the movies and concerts along with their locations and times.Should there be inclement weather such as rain, the media and public should consult Bergen County’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BergenGov/ for rain dates.
