Bergen County Announces a Series of Free Movies and Concerts in the Park in July and August by

Monday, July 17 2017 @ 11:45 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Freeholders have announced a series of free concerts and movies in the park this summer. The movies and concerts will run through July and August and are free to the public. The attached flyers list the movies and concerts along with their locations and times.