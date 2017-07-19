Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, July 19 2017 @ 09:45 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, July 19 2017 @ 09:45 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen County School Superintendents Volunteer in Westwood for a Day of Service

    Share
WESTWOOD, NJ, July 12, 2018 – Members of the Bergen County Association of School Administrators (BCASA), an organization that represents the school superintendents and central office personnel of Bergen County’s 76 school districts, recently participated in a team build at Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County’s Westwood Restore job site.

The participating BCASA members donated their time and effort during their Day of Service on the Westwood construction site, the new home of Habitat Bergen Restore, to help prepare the site for its opening, this included the cutting of wood materials for student playhouses, completing interior construction, painting offices, bathrooms and working throughout other areas of Habitat’s new facility.

Participants included:
James Albro – Wallington
Matt Lee – NJ School Boards Association
Scott Beckerman – Northern Highlands
Beverly McKay – Ramapo/Indian Hills
Joseph Cichelli – Hackensack
Darren Petersen - Montvale
Brian Gatens – Emerson
Kenneth Rota – Fort Lee
Michael Jordan – Maywood

Brian P. Gatens, Vice President of BCASA stated, “The BCASA, along with being very proud to represent Bergen’s school districts also realizes the importance of giving back time and effort to worthy causes. Habitat, with its decades-long dedication to others, is a wonderful partner in these efforts.”
“BCASA has been extremely helpful in renovating our very first ReStore and we are proud to highlight their commitment to service to the Bergen County community and recognize them for setting an example to their students and colleagues as to the importance and need for affordable housing in our community and for making a difference”, said Jacey Raimondo, Habitat Bergen’s Executive Director.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County, visit www.habitatbergen.org or call 201.457.1020.

About Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County
The goal of Habitat Bergen is to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness from the face of the earth by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat Bergen builds or rehabilitates simple, decent houses and sells them to low-income families at cost, but with no interest added. Habitat Bergen is a people-to-people partnership, which joins all of us together regardless of race, nationality, religion, or socioeconomic status. That partnership begins with the homeowner families (partner families). Habitat Bergen is not a giveaway program, but a joint venture in which those who benefit from the housing ministry are involved in the work at various levels. They help with the construction of their own home, as well as the houses of their neighbors.

About the Bergen County Association of School Administrators
The Bergen County Association of School Administrators (BCASA) is proud to represent Bergen County’s 76 school districts, 133,000 students, their families, and the many dedicated administrators, staff and faculty members who fill our schools. The BCASA is dedicated to advocating for Bergen’s students, developing its members professional capacity through growth and development, partnering with other educational professional organizations, voicing our beliefs at that local, state, and regional level, and being conscientious and purpose-driven stewards for Bergen’s public schools.

Share It!

Story Options

  • Bergen County School Superintendents Volunteer in Westwood for a Day of Service
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost