Bergen County School Superintendents Volunteer in Westwood for a Day of Service

Tuesday, July 18 2017 @ 04:30 PM EDT

The participating BCASA members donated their time and effort during their Day of Service on the Westwood construction site, the new home of Habitat Bergen Restore, to help prepare the site for its opening, this included the cutting of wood materials for student playhouses, completing interior construction, painting offices, bathrooms and working throughout other areas of Habitat’s new facility.



Participants included:

James Albro – Wallington

Matt Lee – NJ School Boards Association

Scott Beckerman – Northern Highlands

Beverly McKay – Ramapo/Indian Hills

Joseph Cichelli – Hackensack

Darren Petersen - Montvale

Brian Gatens – Emerson

Kenneth Rota – Fort Lee

Michael Jordan – Maywood



Brian P. Gatens, Vice President of BCASA stated, “The BCASA, along with being very proud to represent Bergen’s school districts also realizes the importance of giving back time and effort to worthy causes. Habitat, with its decades-long dedication to others, is a wonderful partner in these efforts.”

“BCASA has been extremely helpful in renovating our very first ReStore and we are proud to highlight their commitment to service to the Bergen County community and recognize them for setting an example to their students and colleagues as to the importance and need for affordable housing in our community and for making a difference”, said Jacey Raimondo, Habitat Bergen’s Executive Director.



For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County, visit www.habitatbergen.org or call 201.457.1020.

About Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County

The goal of Habitat Bergen is to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness from the face of the earth by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat Bergen builds or rehabilitates simple, decent houses and sells them to low-income families at cost, but with no interest added. Habitat Bergen is a people-to-people partnership, which joins all of us together regardless of race, nationality, religion, or socioeconomic status. That partnership begins with the homeowner families (partner families). Habitat Bergen is not a giveaway program, but a joint venture in which those who benefit from the housing ministry are involved in the work at various levels. They help with the construction of their own home, as well as the houses of their neighbors.



About the Bergen County Association of School Administrators

The Bergen County Association of School Administrators (BCASA) is proud to represent Bergen County’s 76 school districts, 133,000 students, their families, and the many dedicated administrators, staff and faculty members who fill our schools. The BCASA is dedicated to advocating for Bergen’s students, developing its members professional capacity through growth and development, partnering with other educational professional organizations, voicing our beliefs at that local, state, and regional level, and being conscientious and purpose-driven stewards for Bergen’s public schools.