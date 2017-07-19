Hackensack University Medical Center Pharmacy Transitions of Care Team Recognized for Clinical Excellence by

July 18, 2017 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is pleased to announce that its pharmacy Transitions of Care (TOC) team has been recognized with a HealthTrust 2017 Clinical Excellence Award.

The HealthTrust Clinical Excellence Award recognizes members who have implemented and demonstrated a best practice in supply chain clinical initiatives.

“I want to congratulate our TOC leadership team,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., president of Hackensack University Medical Center. “Their dedication and expertise has helped to create an early center taking the lead nationally, by providing these critically important services for our patients.”

The TOC team was created to support and advance medication reconciliation and patient counseling through innovative and collaborative initiatives. Acting on evidence-based data, the TOC team began this initiative in 2015. Eight pharmacists joined the team in order to achieve the stated goals and elevate patient satisfaction.

“We are committed to taking the lead from a care transitions perspective,” said Nilesh Desai, RPh, MBA, administrator of Pharmacy and Clinical Operations at Hackensack University Medical Center. “Our patients have expressed great satisfaction in the individualized attention they receive, while our partnership with physicians and nurses has strengthened.”

The pharmacists’ positions were created in response to evidence-based data that supports the use of pharmacist-conducted medication reconciliation and patient education counseling as a way to reduce 30-day hospital readmissions and improve patient satisfaction.

