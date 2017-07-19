Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, July 19 2017 @ 09:45 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, July 19 2017 @ 09:45 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Dog Days of Summer Screening of Secret Life of Pets at Newark Museum

NEWARK: Dreading the Dog Days of Summer this year? The Newark Museum's Dog Days of Summer outdoor movie series promises to be something humans and their four legged friends will look forward to this August. The event kicks off on August 10 with Secret Life of Pets, and will continue on August 17 with Good Boy and August 24 with Hotel for Dogs. The screenings start at approximately 8:30 pm and will take place in the Alice Ransom Dreyfuss Memorial Garden. Designated seating for those who choose not to bring Fido along will also be provided. Please bring a blanket or low lawn chair.

Screenings are free for members, Newark residents, children (under 10) and furry friends. General adult tickets are  $10.00 for each Thursday or $25 for all three weeks of the series. Advance registration and ticket purchases are strongly suggested and can be made by visiting www.newarkmuseum.org.

The Newark Museum is located at 49 Washington St., Newark.

