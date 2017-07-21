Northern NJ Community Foundation to Hold Summer Art Jam at Overpeck County Park by

Thursday, July 20 2017 @ 04:26 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Englewood, New Jersey; July 15, 2017) -- Join the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen's Connect the Dots Outdoor Summer Art Jam at Overpeck County Park's amphitheater in the Ridgefield Park area for a celebration of the arts in Bergen County. The third networking event of the 2017 Connect the Dot series will be held on Wednesday, July 26 on the amphitheater's stage at 40 Fort Lee Road in Leonia, New Jersey, from 6:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m.

The event, hosted by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Cultural & Historic Affairs, is free and open to the public. Cynthia Forster, Director of the Division of Cultural & Historic Affairs, will provide welcoming remarks. Attendees are invited to participate in a drum circle, play instruments, sing, dance and more in an open space on the stage. Visual artists are welcome to bring pieces of their work and an easel or other means to display them.

“Giving artists of all mediums our support to meet and learn from each other so they, in turn, can add artistic value to our communities and the citizens we all serve is a major part of the mission of our Division of Cultural & Historic Affairs. We are happy to host the next ArtsBergen networking event on the great amphitheater's stage of one of our county’s amazing outdoor spaces at Overpeck," said Forster.

Collaboration

“The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation is delighted to have this opportunity to collaborate. This event shows how a not-for-profit organization can support the County. This is a two-way street. Under the direction of Cynthia Forster, Bergen County’s Division of Cultural & Historic Affairs stages a number of excellent arts programs for the public. Ms. Forster is supplementing the County’s program by including a series produced by the Foundation’s ArtsBergen initiative," said Michael Shannon, president, NNJCF.

Movement Jam Session

Elissa Machlin-Lockwood, Director from the Center for Modern Dance Education in Hackensack, New Jersey, will lead an energizing music and movement jam session. She has taught students ranging in age from toddlers to seniors and from beginner to advanced in various settings, developed and implemented numerous original programs for the CMDE and teaches and presents her own choreography. Machlin-Lockwood is active in the community and serves on several boards, including as Chairperson for the Committee for the Bergen County Week of the Young Child Family Fun Festival, a member of the Advisory Committee for the Bergen County Teen Arts Festival, a board member of ArtsBergen, a member of the Creative Hackensack Team, and on the ADA Advisory Board for the Bergen County Division of Cultural & Historic Affairs.

Networking Series

Connect the Dots is a free networking series drawing people throughout Bergen County and the surrounding area. Members of the arts community, municipal and community leaders and business owners living or working in the county are invited to attend, network and meet others with similar interests. Attendees are asked to bring a potluck dish to share, an instrument to play, their voices to perform, dance shoes and related items.

Register

Space is limited. Pre-registration is required and may be done online at www.nnjcfjulyctd.eventbrite.com. For further information, call 201-568-5608 or contact [email protected]

About NNJCF

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Englewood, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the arts, and the environment. NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other, by sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.

For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected] , or call (201) 568-5608. Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen and Twitter @NNJCF.

About ArtsBergen

ArtsBergen, an initiative of the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, is an emerging arts alliance in Bergen County, New Jersey that supports and encourages creative placemaking, the practice of integrating arts and culture into a neighborhood, town, or region to build community and livability and boost local economy. The initiative's mission is to energize and unify artists and arts organizations and connect the Bergen County community to the arts. For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org/artsbergen/, send an email to [email protected] , or call 201-568-5608.

Photo : Members of the arts community, municipal and community leaders and business owners will meet, network, share their creative endeavors, and build partnerships for arts based community projects at the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtsBergen initiative's Connect the Dots event.