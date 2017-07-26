Teaneck Poet Self-Publishes 6th Book of Poems Online by

‘Kid Kai’ Named After & Dedicated to Author’s Son

Teaneck, N.J. – Michael Santiago Pagan recently self-published his 6th book of poems entitled “Kid Kai” which is named after and dedicated to the author’s 2-year-old son. The book is 93 pages long and can be read for free at http://michaelsantiagopagan.com/docs/kid_kai.pdf

“Kid Kai is a little different from my previous books of poetry,” said Pagan who has self-published his last two books of poetry online. “There’s a new level of growth, maturity and style in the tone, metrics, imagery and message of these poems. I’m hoping those who have been following my work for the past 16 years dig it because poetry, for me, has always sprung from a basic human impulse that fulfills a basic human interest of emotion for the author and the reader, and that connection is what I value the most in my writing.”

Kid Kai explores a number of topics including love, death, spirituality, fatherhood, sex, drugs, depression and the nature of poetry as an art from.

Pagan began writing poetry at an early age but didn’t get serious about his writing until high school. He has since authored six books of poetry: The Lianas (2001), Andalusia (2003), 1912 (2005), callowhill rose (2012), when you dance with her (2015), and Kid Kai (2017).

Pagan was born in New York City on July 29, 1976 and was raised in Washington Heights until he was 10 years old. In 1986, his family moved to Teaneck, New Jersey. Pagan graduated from Teaneck High School in 1994 and attended Bergen Community College in Paramus, New Jersey before transferring to Temple University in Philadelphia and graduating with a B.A. in Journalism in 1998.

Pagan has worked as a reporter for the North Jersey Herald News, as a grants writer for the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, and as a press secretary for three Speakers of the New Jersey General Assembly, a U.S. Congressman and two U.S. Senators. He currently serves as a public information officer for Bergen County, New Jersey.

The following link will take you to a short interview with the poet: http://michaelsantiagopagan.com/msp-interview.php