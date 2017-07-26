Lagana HESAA Transparency Measure Now Law by

Law Aimed at Better Protecting Families Planning for College from Taking on Unmanageable Student Loan Debt

(TRENTON) – Legislation Assemblyman Joseph Lagana sponsored to combat student loan debt in New Jersey is now law.

“The amount of loan debt a college student graduates with can have an enormous impact on how long it takes them to become fully self-sufficient as an adult,” said Lagana (D-Bergen/Passaic). “They need to know their options and have the best rates available to them to minimize this burden.”

The new law (A-4238) requires the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) to provide an annual report on the New Jersey College Loans to Assist State Students (NJCLASS) program to the governor and the legislature. The law also directs HESAA to develop a student loan comparison information document to allow borrowers to compare an NJCLASS loan with loans available under the federal student loan programs and provide examples of loan repayment under the NJCLASS program.

The measure received unanimous approval from the legislature before being signed into law by the governor.