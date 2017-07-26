Englewood Sidewalk Sale! by

Tuesday, July 25 2017 @ 07:38 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Portage & The Jewelry Box will offer 50% off on all handbags and have marked down designer sunglasses from $350 to $99.00 and Erica Sabag Luxury Consignment shop will offer 70% off on Gucci, Prada and other top designers. For the Kids, big sales at Marcia Attic Kids, Pumpkin and Bean and Classy Kids – all offering 50-70% off selected items. For the first time this year, there will be a play area for Kids to have fun at Veterans Park on Dean.

For a full list of the Deals and Steals, see below and of course just come out as the sales get crazier as the day goes on!

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce would like to thank sponsors including, The City of Englewood, Englewood Cliffs Cadillac, Englewood Suburbanite, iPic Theaters, NVE Bank, EEDC, Medici, I-Hop and Lyca Mobil. For More Information, visit www.englewoodnjchamber.com, or call 201.567.2381

ENGLEWOOD SIDEWALK SALE

A Place for Everyone

Thursday, July 27 thru Saturday, July 29

10am – 6pm

Rain or Shine

FREE PARKING

SIDEWALK SALE OFFERINGS

Aylwards 2 Health Foods

14 North Van Brunt Street

Varied discounts on health foods

Gentlemen’s Agreement

20 North Van Brunt

50% and up on all men’s items

Erica Sabag Luxury Consignment

20 North Van Brunt Suite 3

70% off Gucci, Prada, Chanel

Additional discounts on designer handbags, clothing, shoes & jewelry that is already 70% off retail!

Eve & Nico Gifts & Home Decor

7 North Dean Street

Varied discounts on unusual gifts, handcrafts and jewelry

Marie Studio

9 North Dean Street

15% to 20% off women’s items

Medici

15 North Dean Street

Fantastic discounts on shoes

Portage & The Jewelry Box

17 Dean Street

50% off handbags

$350 value sunglasses for $99

ANAC Designs

21 North Dean Street

Up to 70% off women’s items

Ayesha Studio Jewelry

21 North Dean Street

Handcrafted artisan jewelry and one of a kind sample sale

Poppy’s Gallery

25 North Dean Street

Big end of season sale on

shoes and bags

Marcia’s Attic for Kids

29 North Dean Street

60% to 90% off tween and teen items

Miri

37 North Dean Street

60% off high end custom dresses

Bendini

39 North Dean Street

Up to 70% off jeans, shirts, tee shirts and more

One River School

49 North Dean Street

Spray painting activity and raffle

for discounts off fall classes

Pumpkin and Bean

55 North Dean Street

50% to 70% off well-known designer brands of Children’s clothes, accessories and more

Shoe-Inn

48 North Dean Street

Significant discounts on brand name shoes

Vogue M

32-40 North Dean Street

Up to 70% off on women’s tops, pants and more

The Engle Shop

32 North Dean Street

50% to 70% off and more on select women’s items

Marcia’s Attic

32 North Dean Street

Varied discounts on women’s clothing

Jewel Spiegel Gallery

30 North Dean Street

Up to 70% off frames and artwork

Reve Boutique

22 North Dean Street

20% to 70% off select

women’s clothing

Arielle’s Gallery

20 North Dean Street

40% off most jewelry

Footnotes

14 North Dean Street

Super sale all dotted shoes

Under $65 for $29.99

Over $500 for $249.99

Kian Matthew

12 North Dean Street

Up to 70% off Robert Graham and

7AG jeans. Up to 70% off

Cole Haan shoes

Classy Kids

6 North Dean

Up to 70% off

Children’s clothes

Giovanna

4 ½ North Dean Street

50% and more off pants and tops

South Dean Street

Aetrex

2 South Dean Street

Comfort shoe closeout starting at $20.00

B. Valentine Salon

8 South Dean Street

Any client 20% off any Service

Tapestrie

10A South Dean

75% off and more on great tees, tops and cotton pants

Gito

16 South Dean Street

55% off designer women’s

Clothing and accessories

Once a year $5 and $10 Table

Radicalvello

15 South Dean Street

Major closeout on cycling clothing

$10 and up

Anik

51 East Palisade Avenue

Bathing suits $10 and big

discount on dresses and more



Englewood Jewelers by Greg

37 East Palisade Avenue

50% off silver jewelry

Buckley’s Drug Store and Mardo’s Gifts

35 East Palisade Avenue

50% off women’s clothes,

20% off candles and 30% off hats

La Puerta del Sol East

15 East Palisade Avenue

20% to 70% off authentic

southwest jewelry and accessories

Tapestrie

18 East Palisade Avenue

75% off and more on

Great tees, tops and cotton pants

Vero Uomo

26 East Palisade Avenue

High end designer

3 ties $100, 1 tie $40, $100

Sweaters, 3 shirts $200 and

1 shirt $75

West Palisade Avenue

Dor L’ Dor

18 West Palisade Avenue

$3 door busters and up to 70% off throughout the entire store. New deals daily

Signature Trends

30 West Palisade Avenue

Up to 70% high end

clothes, shoes and bags

Colombia’s Fashions

83 West Palisade Avenue

50% off on push up jeans,

Body shapers and blouses

Grand Avenue

Serenity Skin Care

and Body Wellness

7 Grand Avenue

Any client 20% off all

spa services