Englewood Sidewalk Sale!
(Englewood, New Jersey - July 25, 2017) Here are some of the deals and steals you will find at Englewood’s Annual Sidewalk Sale taking place this Thursday, July 28th to Saturday July 30th from 10am to 6pm. Seeking deals on top European designers, Gito will be offering 55% off on women’s clothing and will have a $5 and $10.00 table, then there is Vero Umo who will be offering 3 designer ties for $100.00. Medici will offer crazy discounts on the latest styles and Aetrex will offer selected styles at $20.00.
Portage & The Jewelry Box will offer 50% off on all handbags and have marked down designer sunglasses from $350 to $99.00 and Erica Sabag Luxury Consignment shop will offer 70% off on Gucci, Prada and other top designers. For the Kids, big sales at Marcia Attic Kids, Pumpkin and Bean and Classy Kids – all offering 50-70% off selected items. For the first time this year, there will be a play area for Kids to have fun at Veterans Park on Dean.
For a full list of the Deals and Steals, see below and of course just come out as the sales get crazier as the day goes on!
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce would like to thank sponsors including, The City of Englewood, Englewood Cliffs Cadillac, Englewood Suburbanite, iPic Theaters, NVE Bank, EEDC, Medici, I-Hop and Lyca Mobil. For More Information, visit www.englewoodnjchamber.com, or call 201.567.2381
ENGLEWOOD SIDEWALK SALE
A Place for Everyone
Thursday, July 27 thru Saturday, July 29
10am – 6pm
Rain or Shine
FREE PARKING
SIDEWALK SALE OFFERINGS
Aylwards 2 Health Foods
14 North Van Brunt Street
Varied discounts on health foods
Gentlemen’s Agreement
20 North Van Brunt
50% and up on all men’s items
Erica Sabag Luxury Consignment
20 North Van Brunt Suite 3
70% off Gucci, Prada, Chanel
Additional discounts on designer handbags, clothing, shoes & jewelry that is already 70% off retail!
Eve & Nico Gifts & Home Decor
7 North Dean Street
Varied discounts on unusual gifts, handcrafts and jewelry
Marie Studio
9 North Dean Street
15% to 20% off women’s items
Medici
15 North Dean Street
Fantastic discounts on shoes
Portage & The Jewelry Box
17 Dean Street
50% off handbags
$350 value sunglasses for $99
ANAC Designs
21 North Dean Street
Up to 70% off women’s items
Ayesha Studio Jewelry
21 North Dean Street
Handcrafted artisan jewelry and one of a kind sample sale
Poppy’s Gallery
25 North Dean Street
Big end of season sale on
shoes and bags
Marcia’s Attic for Kids
29 North Dean Street
60% to 90% off tween and teen items
Miri
37 North Dean Street
60% off high end custom dresses
Bendini
39 North Dean Street
Up to 70% off jeans, shirts, tee shirts and more
One River School
49 North Dean Street
Spray painting activity and raffle
for discounts off fall classes
Pumpkin and Bean
55 North Dean Street
50% to 70% off well-known designer brands of Children’s clothes, accessories and more
Shoe-Inn
48 North Dean Street
Significant discounts on brand name shoes
Vogue M
32-40 North Dean Street
Up to 70% off on women’s tops, pants and more
The Engle Shop
32 North Dean Street
50% to 70% off and more on select women’s items
Marcia’s Attic
32 North Dean Street
Varied discounts on women’s clothing
Jewel Spiegel Gallery
30 North Dean Street
Up to 70% off frames and artwork
Reve Boutique
22 North Dean Street
20% to 70% off select
women’s clothing
Arielle’s Gallery
20 North Dean Street
40% off most jewelry
Footnotes
14 North Dean Street
Super sale all dotted shoes
Under $65 for $29.99
Over $500 for $249.99
Kian Matthew
12 North Dean Street
Up to 70% off Robert Graham and
7AG jeans. Up to 70% off
Cole Haan shoes
Classy Kids
6 North Dean
Up to 70% off
Children’s clothes
Giovanna
4 ½ North Dean Street
50% and more off pants and tops
South Dean Street
Aetrex
2 South Dean Street
Comfort shoe closeout starting at $20.00
B. Valentine Salon
8 South Dean Street
Any client 20% off any Service
Tapestrie
10A South Dean
75% off and more on great tees, tops and cotton pants
Gito
16 South Dean Street
55% off designer women’s
Clothing and accessories
Once a year $5 and $10 Table
Radicalvello
15 South Dean Street
Major closeout on cycling clothing
$10 and up
Anik
51 East Palisade Avenue
Bathing suits $10 and big
discount on dresses and more
Englewood Jewelers by Greg
37 East Palisade Avenue
50% off silver jewelry
Buckley’s Drug Store and Mardo’s Gifts
35 East Palisade Avenue
50% off women’s clothes,
20% off candles and 30% off hats
La Puerta del Sol East
15 East Palisade Avenue
20% to 70% off authentic
southwest jewelry and accessories
Tapestrie
18 East Palisade Avenue
75% off and more on
Great tees, tops and cotton pants
Vero Uomo
26 East Palisade Avenue
High end designer
3 ties $100, 1 tie $40, $100
Sweaters, 3 shirts $200 and
1 shirt $75
West Palisade Avenue
Dor L’ Dor
18 West Palisade Avenue
$3 door busters and up to 70% off throughout the entire store. New deals daily
Signature Trends
30 West Palisade Avenue
Up to 70% high end
clothes, shoes and bags
Colombia’s Fashions
83 West Palisade Avenue
50% off on push up jeans,
Body shapers and blouses
Grand Avenue
Serenity Skin Care
and Body Wellness
7 Grand Avenue
Any client 20% off all
spa services
