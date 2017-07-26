Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, July 26 2017 @ 03:46 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, July 26 2017 @ 03:46 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Englewood Sidewalk Sale!

    Share

 

 

(Englewood, New Jersey - July 25, 2017) Here are some of the deals and steals you will find at Englewood’s Annual Sidewalk Sale taking place this Thursday, July 28th to Saturday July 30th from 10am to 6pm. Seeking deals on top European designers, Gito will be offering 55% off on women’s clothing and will have a $5 and $10.00 table, then there is Vero Umo who will be offering 3 designer ties for $100.00. Medici will offer crazy discounts on the latest styles and Aetrex  will offer selected styles at $20.00.

Portage & The Jewelry Box will offer 50% off on all handbags and have marked down designer sunglasses from $350 to $99.00 and Erica Sabag Luxury Consignment shop will offer 70% off on Gucci, Prada and other top designers. For the Kids, big sales at Marcia Attic Kids, Pumpkin and Bean and Classy Kids – all offering 50-70% off selected items. For the first time this year, there will be a play area for Kids to have fun at Veterans Park on Dean.

For a full list of the Deals and Steals, see below and of course just come out as the sales get crazier as the day goes on!

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce would like to thank sponsors including, The City of Englewood, Englewood Cliffs Cadillac, Englewood Suburbanite, iPic Theaters, NVE Bank, EEDC, Medici, I-Hop and Lyca Mobil. For More Information, visit www.englewoodnjchamber.com, or call 201.567.2381

 

ENGLEWOOD SIDEWALK SALE

A Place for Everyone

Thursday, July 27 thru Saturday, July 29

10am – 6pm

Rain or Shine

FREE  PARKING

 

 

SIDEWALK SALE OFFERINGS

Aylwards 2 Health Foods

14 North Van Brunt Street

Varied discounts on health foods

 

Gentlemen’s Agreement

20 North Van Brunt

50% and up on all men’s items

 

Erica Sabag Luxury Consignment

20 North Van Brunt Suite 3

70% off Gucci, Prada, Chanel

Additional discounts on designer handbags, clothing, shoes & jewelry that is already 70% off retail!

 

Eve & Nico Gifts & Home Decor

7 North Dean Street

Varied discounts on unusual gifts, handcrafts and jewelry

 

Marie Studio

9 North Dean Street

15% to 20% off women’s items

 

Medici

15 North Dean Street

Fantastic discounts on shoes

 

Portage & The Jewelry Box

17 Dean Street

50% off handbags

$350 value sunglasses for $99

 

ANAC Designs

21 North Dean Street

Up to 70% off women’s items

 

Ayesha Studio Jewelry

21 North Dean Street

Handcrafted artisan jewelry and one of a kind sample sale

 

Poppy’s Gallery

25 North Dean Street

Big end of season sale on

shoes and bags

 

Marcia’s Attic for Kids

29 North Dean Street

60% to 90% off tween and teen items

 

Miri

37 North Dean Street

60% off high end custom dresses

 

Bendini

39 North Dean Street

Up to 70% off jeans, shirts, tee shirts and more

 

One River School

49 North Dean Street

Spray painting activity and raffle

for discounts off fall classes

 

Pumpkin and Bean

55 North Dean Street

50% to 70% off well-known designer brands of Children’s clothes, accessories and more

Shoe-Inn

48 North Dean Street

Significant discounts on brand name shoes

 

Vogue M

32-40 North Dean Street

Up to 70% off on women’s tops, pants and more

 

The Engle Shop

32 North Dean Street

50% to 70% off and more on select women’s items

 

Marcia’s Attic

32 North Dean Street

Varied discounts on women’s clothing

 

Jewel Spiegel Gallery

30 North Dean Street

Up to 70% off frames and artwork

 

Reve Boutique

22 North Dean Street

20% to 70% off select

women’s clothing

 

Arielle’s Gallery

20 North Dean Street

40% off most jewelry

 

Footnotes

14 North Dean Street

Super sale all dotted shoes

Under $65 for $29.99

Over $500 for $249.99

 

Kian Matthew

12 North Dean Street

Up to 70% off Robert Graham and

7AG jeans.  Up to 70% off

Cole Haan shoes

 

Classy Kids

6 North Dean

Up to 70% off

Children’s clothes

 

Giovanna

4 ½ North Dean Street

50% and more off pants and tops

 

South Dean Street

Aetrex

2 South Dean Street

Comfort shoe closeout starting at $20.00

 

B. Valentine Salon

8 South Dean Street

Any client 20% off any Service

 

Tapestrie

10A South Dean

75% off and more on great tees, tops and cotton pants

 

Gito

16 South Dean Street

55% off designer women’s

Clothing and accessories

Once a year $5 and $10 Table

 

Radicalvello

15 South Dean Street

Major closeout on cycling clothing

$10 and up

Anik

51 East Palisade Avenue

Bathing suits $10 and big

discount on dresses and more


Englewood Jewelers by Greg

37 East Palisade Avenue

50% off silver jewelry

 

Buckley’s Drug Store and Mardo’s Gifts

35 East Palisade Avenue

50% off women’s clothes,

20% off candles and 30% off hats

 

La Puerta del Sol East

15 East Palisade Avenue

20% to 70% off authentic

southwest jewelry and accessories

 

Tapestrie

18 East Palisade Avenue

75% off and more on

Great tees, tops and cotton pants

 

Vero Uomo

26 East Palisade Avenue

High end designer

3 ties $100, 1 tie $40, $100

Sweaters, 3 shirts $200 and

1 shirt $75

 

West Palisade Avenue

Dor L’ Dor

18 West Palisade Avenue

$3 door busters and up to 70% off throughout the entire store. New deals daily 

 

Signature Trends

30 West Palisade Avenue

Up to 70% high end

clothes, shoes and bags

 

Colombia’s Fashions

83 West Palisade Avenue

50% off on push up jeans,

Body shapers and blouses

 

Grand Avenue

Serenity Skin Care

and Body Wellness

7 Grand Avenue

Any client 20% off all

spa services

 

For More Information, visit www.englewoodnjchamber.com, or call 201.567.2381

Share It!

Story Options

  • Englewood Sidewalk Sale!
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost