COLLEGE CHOICE RANKS BERKELEY COLLEGE

HEALTH SERVICES ADMINISTRATION PROGRAM AMONG BEST IN ONLINE HEALTHCARE DEGREES

College Choice, a website that helps students and their families find the right colleges, recently ranked the Berkeley College Health Services Administration program among its top 20 Best Online Associate’s Degrees related to medical office assisting for 2017.

“As baby boomers age, the need for capable, experienced healthcare administrators will be more important than ever,” said Elana Zolfo, EdD, Dean, Berkeley College Larry L. Luing School of Business®. “Berkeley College is proud to be recognized among the top schools training these professionals for successful careers in healthcare management.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of health services managers and administrators is projected to grow 17 percent from 2014 to 2024, much faster than the average.

The Berkeley College Health Services Administration program prepares students with the business and technology skills needed for positions in administration and management. Curricula explores the operations and challenges of various types of healthcare organizations, and graduates may pursue positions with hospitals, physicians’ offices, clinics and rehabilitation centers.

“Earning an Associate’s degree in healthcare administration is a great way to enter the field of medical office management,” said Christian Amondson, Managing Editor, College Choice. “An Associate’s degree now can start you along the path to an entry-level job – or it can lay the groundwork for your Bachelor’s degree or graduate work later on.”

According to College Choice, criteria used to generate the ranking includes the percentage of students who successfully complete the program, selectivity in admissions, and whether the school has regional accreditation.

Read More: Click here to view the College Choice rankings.

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 8,000 students – including more than 550 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has three New York campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. In New Jersey there are five campuses – Dover, Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For four consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

