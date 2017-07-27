John Theurer Cancer Center Nurse Practitioner Honored with National Oncology Nursing Award by

Wednesday, July 26 2017 @ 07:57 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Samantha DePadova, MSN, RN, NP-C, OCN Receives Commendation for Outstanding Achievement

(Hackensack, N.J.) -- The Hackensack Meridian Health – John Theurer Cancer Center Oncology Nurses recently attended the 42nd Annual National Oncology Nursing Society’s (ONS) conference “Congress” in Denver, Colorado. Nurses in attendance presented projects they have been involved with in their area of expertise to the largest group of oncology nurses worldwide. One John Theurer Cancer Center nurse practitioner, Samantha DePadova, MSN, RN, NP-C, OCN received the ONS publishing award for outstanding achievement by a new nurse author from Clinical Journal of Oncology Nursing (CJON).

Samantha DePadova, MSN, RN, NP-C, OCN was the lead author of the CJON column, A Multidisciplinary Approach to Standardizing Processes for Blinatumomab Administration, published in October 2016, and co-authored by Christina Howlett, PharmD, BCOP, and Kimberly Rivera, MSN, RN-BC, OCN.

Blinatumomab - a therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia - has many complexities with regard to administration, preparation, monitoring, and coordination of care. John Theurer Cancer Center’s multidisciplinary team collaborated to implement a standardized process to promote the successful implementation of this promising therapy for patients.

“Our team found that multidisciplinary collaboration was key to safe administration of Blinatumomab and we wrote the article to share our experience with other institutions administering the drug,” said DePadova. “It is a privilege to have the opportunity to collaborate with my colleagues Christina Howlett and Kimberly Rivera on this project with the shared goal of improving care for patients with relapsed or refractory Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia within our cancer center and beyond,” said DePadova.

Each year, ONS grants prestigious recognition to oncology nurses, researchers, and employers who are changing lives and bettering their profession. The conference occurs annually in May to recognize National Oncology Nurses Month in conjunction with Nurses Week.

“We congratulate Samantha DePadova and all of our highly subspecialized nurses, for their contributions to the field of oncology and their dedication to the patients and mission of John Theurer Cancer Center,” said André Goy, MD, MS, chairman of the John Theurer Cancer Center and director of the division chief of Lymphoma; chief science officer and director of Research and Innovation, RCCA; professor of medicine, Georgetown University. “This nationally-recognized work represents the collaborative approach our staff implements to enhance the delivery of cancer care for our patient populations whilst developing a global model for transformative cancer care.”

To learn more about Samantha DePadona’s publishing award for outstanding achievement, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVZb-d5vwk0

ONS is a professional association of more than 39,000 members committed to promoting excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care. Since 1975, ONS has provided a professional community for oncology nurses, developed evidence-based education programs and treatment information, and advocated for patient care, all in an effort to improve quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families.

ABOUT THE JOHN THEURER CANCER CENTER AT HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER