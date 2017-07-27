Valley Recognized for Excellence in Women’s Care by

Thursday, July 27 2017 @ 03:12 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, July 27, 2017 – The Valley Hospital has been recognized by Healthgrades for excellence in women’s care.

Valley has been awarded the 2017 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ for providing outstanding performance in gynecologic surgery (second year in a row), and with the Labor and Delivery Excellence Award™ for providing exceptional care to mothers during labor and delivery. These distinctions place Valley’s Gynecologic Surgery and Labor and Delivery programs in the top 10 percent of hospitals evaluated for these procedures in 2017 by Healthgrades.

Valley’s Gynecologic Surgery and Labor and Delivery programs are also Healthgrades Five-Star Recipients for Gynecologic Surgery, Hysterectomy, Vaginal Delivery and C-Section for 2017.

“We are delighted that our Gynecologic Surgery and Labor and Delivery programs have been recognized by Healthgrades for outstanding performance,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of Valley Health System and The Valley Hospital. "These recognitions are a testament to the strong teamwork of our surgeons and clinicians, and the high value they place on providing the best patient care and clinical outcomes possible.”

To help consumers evaluate and compare hospital performance in gynecologic surgery and labor and delivery, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcome data for all patients (all-payer data) made available by 17 individual states for years 2013 through 2015. Healthgrades found that the variation in hospital performance makes a significant difference in terms of clinical outcomes.

Patients treated in hospitals receiving the Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award, had, on average, a 47.6 percent lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*

Patients treated in hospitals receiving the Labor and Delivery Excellence Award had, on average, a 53.8 percent lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the Labor and Delivery Excellence Award.*

“One of the first and most important decisions a parent can make for their new baby is selecting a high-quality hospital for their delivery,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “Consumers can take advantage of the plethora of information available about quality outcomes when researching and then ultimately selecting a hospital for their loved ones.”

For 2017, Valley has also been recognized by Healthgrades as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery, one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery, and with the 2017 Patient Safety, Cranial Neurosurgery, Stroke Care, Patient Safety, and General Surgery Excellence Awards.