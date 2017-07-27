Universal Music’s TIME FOR THREE “Takes Time Out” to Perform With NJ Violin Students by

Thursday, July 27 2017 @ 03:25 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The Elisabeth Morrow School Summer String Festival

200+ Students (Ages 4-13)

Tuesday, August 15 at 2:15pm

Peter Lawrence Gymkhana

480 Next Day Hill Drive, Englewood, NJ

Time for Three Video/ Joy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWedoxEvSPc

(Englewood, NJ - July 27, 2017) The Elisabeth Morrow School is honored to welcome the groundbreaking, category-shattering Time for Three (Tf3) to the 22nd year of the Elisabeth Morrow School Summer String Festival on Tuesday, August 15 at 2:15pm in the Peter Lawrence Gymkhana. Time for Three will be teaching their original composition, “Joy” in a public session to the 200+ young musicians of the Elisabeth Morrow School Summer String Festival.

Time for Three – violinist Nicolas (Nick) Kendall, violinist Charles Yang, and double-bassist Ranaan Meyer – is a group that defies any traditional genre classification, happily and infectiously. With an uncommon mix of virtuosity and showmanship, the American trio performs music from Bach to Brahms and beyond, giving world-premieres by Pulitzer Prize-winners William Bolcom and Jennifer Higdon as well as playing originals and their own arrangements of everything from bluegrass and folk tunes to ingenious mash-ups of hits by the Beatles, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and more.

Time for Three will perform with violin students, some who come from as far as Korea and Paris and some from underserved communities within New York and New Jersey. The costs for students who are not able to pay are covered 100% by the Russell Berrie Foundation who originally seeded the program twenty-two years ago. “The one week violin intensive program brings together a diverse group of students and teachers who all work together in creating an outstanding culminating performance but the process in getting there is the true gift that enriches their soul and expands their creativity,” said Amelia Gold, an accomplished violinist who serves as the Music Director for The Elisabeth Morrow School Summer String Festival and The Elisabeth Morrow School.

Time for Three will be adding the Elisabeth Morrow Summer String Festival to it’s list of hundreds of engagements as diverse as its music: from featured guest soloists on the Philadelphia Orchestra’s subscription series to Club Yoshi’s in San Francisco to residencies at the Kennedy Center to Christoph Eschenbach’s birthday concert at the Schleswig-Holstein Festival in Germany. Recent highlights included their Carnegie Hall debut, appearances with the Boston Pops, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, a sell-out concert at the 2014 BBC Proms, and an appearance on the ABC prime time hit show “Dancing with the Stars.”

Tuesday, August 15th 2:15-3pm

Time for Three (FREE Public Event)

Elisabeth Morrow School Gymkhana

480 Next Day Hill Drive

Englewood, NJ

Thursday, August 17th 1:30pm – 3pm

Summer String Festival (Free Public Event)

Elisabeth Morrow School Gymkhana

480 Next Day Hill Drive

Englewood, NJ

For more information about The Elisabeth Morrow School and Time for Three peformanc contact: [email protected] or 201.503.1333

•Time for Three website

https://www.tf3.com/

•Time for Three Reel 4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZvANvIXEaM

About Time for Three

Time for Three – violinist Nicolas (Nick) Kendall, violinist Charles Yang, and double-bassist Ranaan Meyer – is a group that defies any traditional genre classification, happily and infectiously. With an uncommon mix of virtuosity and showmanship, the American trio performs music from Bach to Brahms and beyond, giving world-premieres by Pulitzer Prize-winners William Bolcom and Jennifer Higdon as well as playing originals and their own arrangements of everything from bluegrass and folk tunes to ingenious mash-ups of hits by the Beatles, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and more.

This trio transcends traditional classification, with elements of classical, country western, gypsy and jazz idioms forming a blend all its own. The members — Nicolas (Nick) Kendall, violin; Charles Yang, violin; and Ranaan Meyer, double bass — carry a passion for improvisation, composing and arranging, all prime elements of the ensemble’s playing.

Tf3’s high-energy performances are free of conventional practices, drawing instead from the members’ differing musical backgrounds. The trio also performs its own arrangements of traditional repertoire and Ranaan Meyer provides original compositions to complement the trio’s offerings.

About The Elisabeth Morrow Summer String Festival:

The program taking place August 14 – 19th is a week long violin intensive for children 4- 13 years of age made up of violinists, violists, cellists, harpists and bassists will rehearse and perform Handel, Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky, and Holst in an instructional and joyful music training program led by Amelia Gold, Music Director for The Elisabeth Morrow School Summer String Festival and The Elisabeth Morrow School. Gold is a Juilliard graduate and accomplished violinist who has accompanied Madonna, toured with the Juilliard Orchestra in France, and coached Meryl Streep for her role in Music of the Heart.

Students auditioned for the Festival last May, some from as far away as Paris and Korea. Among the accepted students, one-third of the children selected by Gold to participate come from underserved communities within New York and New Jersey. Many of these students will receive scholarships and financial aid funded by The Russell Berrie Foundation and private donations. A team of highly trained musicians including faculty String Festival alumni will provide the students with individualized and in-depth training.