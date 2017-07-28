CineTech Expo for film professionals and students by

Thursday, July 27 2017 @ 05:10 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Madison, NJ (July 27, 2017) — The Fairleigh Dickinson University Film Department and CineTech Media Professionals will host CineTech Expo, a New Jersey video and media production trade show connecting New Jersey-based studios, equipment manufacturers and vendors, and services with New Jersey-based clientele and crew. CineTech Expo will take place on Saturday, September 9 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in Hennessy Hall at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, NJ.

“FDU’s Film Department is pleased to partner with CineTech Media to host the first professional video production trade show in New Jersey,” said David Landau, professor of visual and performing arts. We have a tremendous group of speakers and exhibitors attending, and we are proud to be the first university in the country to host a trade show like this. It’s a great opportunity for our students and for anyone in the industry.”

Admission is free for attendees. Everyone, from aspiring film students to industry professionals, is welcome. CineTech Expo is the only video production show of its kind in New Jersey.

Exhibitors include Canon, JVC, Sony, Panasonic cameras, rental and retail sellers 4Wall Lighting and Unique Photo, studios such as Butter Tree Studios, and The Lighthouse Inc., media book publisher Bloomsbury Press, virtual reality company Atomic Veggie Studios, New Jersey-based film festivals and more.

Featured speakers include: John McCormick, sound mixer: Blindspot, Rescue Me, Law & Order; Tony Pettine, script supervisor: Westworld, The OA, Person of Interest, Black Swan; Roy Yokelson, voiceover coach and producer: The Business of Voiceover; Charles Burke, film fundraising; Steve Gorelick, Executive Director, New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission.

Educators can earn six development hour credits.

To attend, register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cinetech-expo-tickets-35668909669

Learn more at CineTechMediaProfessionals.org and connect on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cinetechexpo/, Twitter: https://twitter.com/CineTechPros, MeetUp: https://www.meetup.com/CineTechMediaPros/events/239756637/

Fairleigh Dickinson University is located at 285 Madison Ave., Madison, NJ 07940.