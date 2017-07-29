Teaneck Chamber of Commerce donates $600 to Do Wonders Charity by

Saturday, July 29 2017 @ 08:09 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Teaneck, NJ, July 28, 2017: The Teaneck Chamber of Commerce is pleased to have been able to partner with the Do Wonders Charity (www.dowonderscharity.org), a program headed up by Lillian Lee of Lillian Lee’s Salon on W. Church St. in Bergenfield that offers wigs at no costs to women battling cancer that cannot otherwise afford a wig of their own while going through chemotherapy treatments. The partnership was at the fourth annual Ladies’ Night Out event that took place in June, and the Chamber committee voted to donate $600 of the proceeds that were raised that evening to Do Wonders Charity.

“When the committee first heard about Do Wonders last year,” said Jennifer Glass, Vice President of the Chamber and chair of the event, “it was an easy decision for us to make. When we had to decide to which beneficiary organization we would be donating the funds to this year, the idea of working with Do Wonders and Lillian Lee once again was a decision that was overwhelmingly agreed upon by all the members in our committee. Many of us know someone that battled cancer and saw the pain they went through when they lost their hair. As women, we know how important it is to look good, which in turn, makes us all feel good. By helping these women get a wig from Lillian’s organization, we felt like we can really be there to make a difference.”

“I just want to say thank you to the Teaneck Chamber of Commerce,” said Lillian Lee, founder of Do Wonders, “for always thinking of Do Wonders. This is the second year that we received a donation from the Chamber, especially the women who have an incredible energy to put together a Ladies Night. It was such a successful night.Putting people together to raise funds for Do Wonders."

“Do Wonders is 15 years old as of this month. I started the foundation way before I moved to Teaneck and once I was in Teaneck, the community really helped me put it together, named it and make it a real cause. 15 years later, we're getting donations from organizations like yours and I am so grateful."

“The work is daily, continuous and very difficult for these children and young ladies to see themselves without hair. With this contribution, I will be able to achieve that - get them their hair, put a smile on their faces and maybe a little oomph to continue with their chemo and desire to live. Thank you once again to the Teaneck Chamber of Commerce - I am very grateful.”

The Teaneck Chamber of Commerce would once again like to thank all the vendors, attendees and sponsors that made the evening such a success and without whose support, the program would not have been successful. The sponsors included Five Star Premier Residences of Teaneck (also hosted our event), Bogota Savings Bank, Davis, Saperstein & Salomon, P.C., Homewatch Caregivers of Bergen County, the Rotary Club of Ridgefield Park & Bogota, Credit Cards NJ, Liz Santos/Residential Home Funding, Wendy Dessanti/Weichert Realtors, Arbor Terrace Teaneck, Chopstix, the New Jersey Jewish Standard and Bauer Printing Company.

To receive additional information on the Teaneck Chamber of Commerce, its activities, programs, membership or to get on their e-mail list, please visit the Chamber’s website at http://www.teaneckchamber.org; contact the Chamber office at 201-801-0012 or e-mail at [email protected] You can also find out more by “liking” the Chamber on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TeaneckCoC.

About the Teaneck Chamber of Commerce: The Teaneck Chamber of Commerce (TCC) is a not-for-profit organization lead by business leaders who care about our community. The Teaneck Chamber’s mission is multipurpose: to promote business growth in Teaneck, to serve members with personal and professional development opportunities, to affect public policy decisions to the benefit of the Teaneck business community and to actively participate in various community activities for the betterment of quality to life in our township.

The founders of the Teaneck Chamber of Commerce were aware that an organization of this type is only as strong as the combined voice of its members. To maximize the Chamber’s influence, we actively seek the participation of every potential member, business owner, professional, services, non-profits and home-based business.

The Teaneck Chamber of Commerce is the eyes, the ears and the voice of Teaneck’s business, professional and industrial community.



Photo Caption:Teaneck Chamber of Commerce Fourth Annual Ladies’ Night Out Committee presenting Lillian Lee from Do Wonders with a check for $600. Shown are (l-r) Lillian Lee, Brenda Sutcliffe, Tamarha Ellerbe, Liz Santos, Shelley Edelson, Larry Bauer, Mary Franck & Jennifer Glass