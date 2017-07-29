Bergen County Authorizes Shared Services Contracts by

with Ho-Ho-Kus, Saddle River, Allendale, and the Allendale Board of Education

Boroughs will be able to Efficiently Borrow County-Owned Equipment to Save Taxpayer Money

HACKENSACK- Bergen County officials authorized shared services contracts with the Boroughs of Ho-Ho-Kus, Saddle River, Allendale and the Allendale Board of Education which allows the borrowing of county-owned equipment, as part of Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders’ vision of offering County services to Bergen County’s 70 municipalities to increase efficiency and provide savings to taxpayers.

The contract allows these municipalities to make direct requests from the county for such items as snow removal equipment, lawn and tree maintenance equipment, and public safety equipment such as light tower stations and barricades if the equipment is available. Previously, boroughs were required to have their town council pass a resolution asking to borrow equipment from the county, which would then need to approve the request. This new shared services contract streamlines the process by allowing the borough to go directly to the county and get the equipment on the ground faster. The only alternatives for the borough were to either to purchase the equipment themselves or rent it from private vendors at greater expense to the taxpayers.