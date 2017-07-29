Summer Camp Students Really Cook by

Saturday, July 29 2017 @ 08:20 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

As part of Bergen Community College’s “Kids and Teens” summer program, which offers enrichment courses through the institution’s Division of Continuing Education, Corporate and Public Sector Training, teenagers explored the culinary craft during “HACKed” (Hungry Aspiring Chefs in the Kitchen), a two-week course.

Nonetheless, the dynamic duo persevered and took home the grand prize, which included gift certificates to Pâtisserie Florentine, Biagio’s and the Bergen bookstore, among tools of the trade such as a Bergen-branded chef coat and measuring spoons.



Instructors Derrick Gagner and Joan Nicolai led the HACKed course.



Photo Caption: From left: Chris Nicolelis, Mira Fish, Tomer Zilkha, Sophia Lukac and Ronda Drakeford.