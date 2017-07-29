Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Saturday, July 29 2017 @ 11:16 PM EDT
Saturday, July 29 2017 @ 11:16 PM EDT
Local students saving lives via blood drive

Local students are saving lives this summer. While it may be appealing for high school students to spend their time off in a leisurely way, those in Paramus are instead helping those in need. Community Blood Services is hosting a special summer donation event in Paramus exclusively for high school students. Those who attend and donate will be entered into a raffle for a free iPhone 7.

Each summer, the supply of blood in New Jersey and other states drops significantly. This event provides high school students an opportunity to make a significant, positive impact on their local community, while simultaneously spending time with friends they may not have seen since the school year concluded. Participants must be at least 16 to donate.

To RSVP, participants can download Community Blood Services’s new app (available in the App Store and Google Play) or visit their website at https://donor.cbsblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/46353

Monday, August 7, from 4 – 8 p.m.
1 W. Ridgewood Ave., #208, Paramus, NJ

About Community Blood Services

Community Blood Services, a not-for-profit organization that supplies blood and blood products to hospitals in the NJ/NY region, has been devoted to serving the community’s transfusion medicine needs since 1953. Donations of blood and blood products, umbilical cord blood, stem cells, and bone marrow help to join individuals, organizations, businesses, and entire communities together in partnership with us to help save lives.

In 2015, Community Blood Services became part of Blood Systems Inc. (BSI) – one of the nation’s oldest and largest transfusion medical organizations – headquartered in Scottsdale. Founded in 1943, Blood Systems’ blood centers division serves some 700 hospitals across the United States. A founding member of America’s Blood Centers and the AABB (formerly the American Association of Blood Banks), Blood Systems also operates biological products distribution services, a quality consulting group, and a world-renowned transfusion medicine research institute. It also is a partner in the operation of high-volume donor testing laboratories.

