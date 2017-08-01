New Film from American Family Association, ‘The God Who Speaks,’ Debuts This Fall by

American Family Studios’ Documentary Premieres Oct. 13 at Southern Evangelical Seminary’s Annual Apologetics Conference and Addresses Authority of Scripture; Conference Early Bird Ends Aug. 1

TUPELO, Miss.—Is there a God who speaks? And, if so, how do we know the Bible is the Word of God and not merely the words of men?

American Family Studios (AFS, www.americanfamilystudios.net), a division of the American Family Association (AFA, www.afa.net), will seek to answer these questions with the debut of its new feature-length documentary at Southern Evangelical Seminary’s 24th annual National Conference on Christian Apologetics, set for Oct. 13-14 at Calvary Church in Charlotte, N.C. Conference attendees will be among the first to view the documentary.

“The God Who Speaks” is a powerful feature-length documentary that explores the evidence of the Bible’s inspiration and authority through some of the most highly respected voices within evangelicalism. The film answers some common objections and observes the effects of denying biblical authority, and also intends to reveal the trustworthiness of the Bible’s claims. A tool to use for decades to come, “The God Who Speaks” will help many of today’s biblically illiterate Christians defend their faith in a culture that is often hostile to Christianity.

“We live in a day where the very notion of reality has eroded to the point that extreme pluralistic subjectivity is the normal basis for truth and the engagement of truth claims,” said AFA President Tim Wildmon. “Even the ability to debate is undermined by pluralistic sensitivity. In short, it is an age in which—more than ever—evangelical Christians need to be clear on the authority, inerrancy and sufficiency of the Bible.

“And yet, sadly,” he continued, “we see professing evangelicals wavering on basic points of doctrine and even whole denominations buying in to the current intellectual project. This results in confusion among congregants, claims of hypocrisy by onlookers, and a lack of power in living transformed lives. It is in this milieu that we hope ‘The God Who Speaks’ will express clearly God’s intention in giving His word and the response that is demanded by those who hear.”

“The God Who Speaks” is directed by M.D. Perkins, a filmmaker and writer with American Family Studios, and produced by Jeff Chamblee, director of American Family Studios. Dr. Richard Howe served as a theological advisor to the production and is a writer, speaker and debater in churches, conferences, and university campuses. For more on the film, click here.

Contributors featured in the documentary include: Alistar Begg of Parkside Church; Darrell Bock of Dallas Theological Seminary; D.A. Carson of Trinity Evangelical Divinity School; Gareth Cockrell of Wesley Biblical Seminary; Kevin DeYoung of University Reformed Church; J. Ligon Duncan III of Reformed Theological Seminary; Norman Geisler of Southern Evangelical Seminary; Karen H. Jobes of Wheaton College; Michael J. Kruger of Reformed Theological Seminary, Erwin Lutzer of The Moody Church; Conrad Mbewe of Kabwata Baptist Church; Josh McDowell of Josh McDowell Ministries; Alex McFarland of North Greenville University and Alex McFarland Ministries; R. Albert Mohler of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary; William D. Mounce of BiblicalTraining.org; John N. Oswalt of Asbury Theological Seminary; Vern Poythress of Westminster Theological Seminary; R.C. Sproul of Ligonier Ministries; Carl R. Trueman of Westminster Theological Seminary; Frank Turek of Cross Examined Ministries; Daniel B. Wallace of Dallas Theological Seminary; Jarvis J. Williams of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary; and Ben Witherington III of Asbury Theological Seminary.

Several involved with the film also have ties to Southern Evangelical Seminary, including Geisler, Howe and Turek, who will be featured speakers at the fall conference. Additional speakers include SES President Dr. Richard Land, Michael Brown, Ken Ham, Greg Koukl, J. Warner Wallace and many others.

“The God Who Speaks” will debut at the SES conference on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 13, in two parts, from 2:45-3:45 p.m. and from 4-5 p.m. Conference participants will have a chance to reflect on the film over dinner, then attend a special AFA-sponsored debate from 7-9 p.m. between Howe and minister-turned-atheist and author Dan Barker. The debate is titled, “Is There a God Who Speaks?”

“Residents of the Charlotte and surrounding areas may not realize that one of the premier apologetics conferences is practically in their back yard,” Wildmon said of the conference. “Southern Evangelical Seminary’s National Conference on Christian Apologetics will offer the timely theme of ‘Pursuing a Faith That Thinks.’ Attendees are sure to come away with a much better understanding of how to give a reasonable defense of the Christian faith. We’re honored that this excellent conference will also be the site of the debut of American Family Studios’ new documentary, ‘The God Who Speaks.’ The conference is a must-attend event for Christians who want their faith to shine bright in a dark world.”

For more information on American Family Association, visit www.afa.net or follow AFA on Facebook or on Twitter @AmericanFamAssc.