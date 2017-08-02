OurBus launches service from Northern New Jersey to Washington, DC by

Tuesday, August 01 2017 @ 10:08 PM EDT

NEW YORK ­­–– After tasting success on popular commuter routes, OurBus, Inc., was determined to change the way New Jersey residents travel intercity with the expansion of OurBus Prime to Northern New Jersey. After a first few successful months with service from New Brunswick to Washington, OurBus Prime will add additional departure locations to meet high demand.

Since OurBus Prime launched on April 10th, thousands and thousands of people have caught on to the convenient service. In response to customer requests, OurBus Prime will launch a service from Union City to Washington starting on June 30th. The service will be available weekdays and weekends from this date forward.

Passengers can board OurBus Prime to Washington, DC at the 31st and Bergenline bus stop in Union City.

“This service will make it possible for Northern New Jersey residents to catch a long distance bus, without having to go into Manhattan, and then back out, saving about an hour,” announced OurBus Tramsportation Planner Axel Hellman, “No one wants to spend that much time going through the Lincoln Tunnel when they don’t have to.”

“Union City is becoming a central transportation hub for the Northern New Jersey and New York City area,” says OurBus founder Narinder Singh, “with its proximity to New York and high density it’s a natural fit.”

Singh comments, “We’ve had a lot of requests from people in the area to start trips to Philadelphia, Baltimore, and beyond. I see a lot of potential there.” Additionally, Singh commented “OurBus hopes to add additional stops from Union City to meet demand.”

The state-of-art OurBus coaches are equipped with amenities like reclining seats and on-board restrooms to provide utmost comfort for long distance travel. For those who like to stay connected with the world, the buses offer complimentary Wi-Fi and individual charging points for the travelers’ devices.

Despite the exceptional comfort that OurBus Prime offers, the tickets are highly cost-effective. While one can catch an Amtrak Northeast Regional or Acela train to Washington from Newark Penn Station, a ticket can cost anywhere from $80 to $200. OurBus Prime tickets range from $20-25 and some advanced booking time slots can be as low as $16. These affordable fares enable students, tourists, and business travelers to travel with greater convenience at lower cost.

However, what truly differentiates OurBus from its competition is their dedication towards providing a pleasant and timely journey for their commuters. To ensure that the safety of the passengers is never compromised, a 15-point maintenance check is carried out each day and no buses older than 3 years are kept in service.

Tickets can be booked on the OurBus app or at www.OurBus.com