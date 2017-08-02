Auto Repair Specialist to Better Serve Customers with U-Haul by

Wednesday, August 02 2017 @ 07:12 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

LITTLE FERRY, N.J. (Aug. 1, 2017) — U-Haul Company of New Jersey, Inc. is pleased to announce that Auto Repair Specialist LLC has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Little Ferry community.

Auto Repair Specialist at 32 Treptow St. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and support rental items.

Hours of operation for U-Haul rentals are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-noon Sunday. After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience.

Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (201) 641-1580 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Little-Ferry-NJ-07643/016219/ today.

Auto Repair Specialist partners Jungdo and Jusuk Lee are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Bergen County.

U-Haul and Auto Repair Specialist are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

Auto Repair Specialist is a great place to become U-Haul Famous®. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to www.uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.