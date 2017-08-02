More Than a Quarter of U.S. Adults are Dishonest with Dentists About How Often They Floss Their Teeth by

Hackensack, N.J. (August 1, 2017) – A new national survey recently released reveals more than a quarter (27 percent) of U.S. adults admit they lie to their dentist about how often they floss their teeth. Additionally, more than one-third of Americans (36 percent) would rather do an unpleasant activity like cleaning the toilet (14 percent) over daily flossing.

Along with brushing teeth twice a day and receiving a comprehensive periodontal evaluation each year, daily flossing is a critical component in preventing periodontal disease. The survey was conducted online in March by Harris Poll on behalf of the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP) among 2,021 U.S. adults and among the top 10 U.S. markets. M. George Ayad, D.D.S, Ph.D., of Periodontal Solutions of Hackensack, NJ, who specializes in periodontal care said, ”Swollen and bleeding gums are early signs that your gums are infected with bacteria. If nothing is done, the infection can spread. It can destroy the structures that support your teeth in your jawbone.”

Commonly referred to as gum disease, periodontal disease is a chronic inflammatory disease caused when bacteria in plaque below the gum line leads to swelling, irritation, and possibly receding gums and tooth loss. Periodontal disease has been linked to many chronic diseases:

Atherosclerosis and heart disease — Gum disease may increase the risk of clogged arteries and heart disease. It also is believed to worsen existing heart disease.

Stroke — Gum disease may increase the risk of the type of stroke that is caused by blocked arteries.

Premature births — A woman who has gum disease during pregnancy may be more likely to deliver her baby too early. The infant may be more likely to be of low birth weight.

Diabetes — Diabetic patients with periodontal disease may have more trouble controlling their blood sugar than diabetic patients with healthy gums.

Respiratory disease — Bacteria involved in gum disease may cause lung infections or worsen existing lung conditions. This is particularly important for elderly adults in institutions such as nursing homes. In this group, bacteria from the mouth may reach the lungs and may cause severe pneumonia.

"The survey's findings clearly indicate that there's more work to be done when it comes to educating Americans about the importance of oral hygiene in maintaining healthy gums. There are more than 500 bacterial species that can be found in plaque, and brushing alone does not remove the bacteria that live below the gum line," says Dr. Ayad "As I tell my patients, periodontal disease is treatable and often reversible with proper and timely care. Working together, we can determine the best course of treatment based on my expertise and the patient's oral health goals."

