Rising Number Of Students Participate At Berkeley Collge Summer Career Workshops In New Jersey And New York

Wednesday, August 02 2017 @ 07:10 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

“The Summer Workshops are so popular because young people want to investigate where their interests can lead them,” said Gretchen Orsini, Associate Vice President, High School and Community Outreach. “Ideally, a student explores careers and chooses a degree program that inspires his or her passion. The workshops give students a behind-the-scenes look at the multiple career paths available in each industry.”

Sara Ferro of Cranford, NJ, attended the workshop to explore what this art-related career has to offer. “I don’t really know what in art I would like to do. My mom encouraged me. She thinks I have a talent so I wanted to explore it,” Ms. Ferro said.

In addition to the hands-on assignment, students met with representatives from the Kravet, Nobilis, Robert Allen and Jerry Pair showrooms at the Decoration and Design Building in New York City. They visited two retail businesses, Contemporary Couch and Artistic Tile, where they also went on tours and learned from professionals who worked there. They also were able to hear from Amanda Amato, owner of AMA Designs & Interiors, LLC. Ms. Amato graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Interior Design from Berkeley College in 2012. To read about Ms. Amato’s career click here.

Interior Design degree programs at Berkeley College focus on the creative and technical aspects of the industry. Graduates are prepared with the necessary skills and practical knowledge to enter the industry in a range of roles, including careers in creative positions such as residential or commercial interior designers, exhibit designers and designers in architectural firms.

This year’s Summer Career Workshops also explored the fields of Business Leadership, Criminal Justice, Fashion, Graphic Design and Healthcare.

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 8,000 students – including more than 550 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies, and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has five New Jersey campuses – Dover, Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. In New York there are three campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For four consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.