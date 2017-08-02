After School Programs at Bergen Equestrian Center at Overpeck Park
Boys & Girls 7 – 13 (No Horse Experience Necessary)
Bergen Equestrian Center
www.bergenequestrian.com
40 Fort Lee Road
Leonia, NJ 07605
201.336.3370
(Leonia, NJ – August 2, 2017) The Bergen Equestrian Center at Overpeck Park in Leonia, N.J. announces their after school programs for boys and girls 7 – 13 years old. Students will learn about horses, grooming, equipment and how to prepare for riding. Students will have the opportunity to ride horses with a specially tailored lesson to match their ability and experience.
Activities for students also include fun filled afternoons playing games, painting horse shows, barn scavenger hunts, and making horse centric arts and crafts.
Students will have the opportunity to spend time at the BEC/Audubon Butterfly Garden with the Bergen County Audubon Society learning about the plants and animals that share the environment.
Bergen Equestrian Center is one of the most popular School Tour destinations where students engage with horses and also included in the equestrians partnership with the Bergen County Audubon Society.
For more information visit bergenequestrian.com, 201.336.3370 or email at [email protected]
About Bergen Equestrian Center:The Bergen Equestrian Center established in 1974 is a multi service horse facility on 22 acres of landscaped grounds providing a home for over 75 horses at Overpeck County Park in Leonia, New Jersey, (minutes away from the GWB.) Amenities include 3 outdoor riding rings, 2 indoor riding rings, air conditioned tack rooms, heated lounge with a panoramic view of the main indoor arena for an optimum year round experience. Programs include children’s camp, group and individual riding lessons, corporate team building and A Stable Life. A Stable Life is an equine assisted therapy program for families, small groups and individuals looking to heal their souls with the presence and grace of a horse. Dedicated and fully trained staff and therapists work to ensure participants receive a positive experience. The facility is also the home to Columbia University’s Man of War Program. Visit: Bergen Equestrian Center at 40 Fort Lee Road, Leonia, NJ, Bergenequestrian.com or 201.336.3370
What's Related