After School Programs at Bergen Equestrian Center at Overpeck Park

Boys & Girls 7 – 13 (No Horse Experience Necessary)

Bergen Equestrian Center

www.bergenequestrian.com

40 Fort Lee Road

Leonia, NJ 07605

201.336.3370

(Leonia, NJ – August 2, 2017) The Bergen Equestrian Center at Overpeck Park in Leonia, N.J. announces their after school programs for boys and girls 7 – 13 years old. Students will learn about horses, grooming, equipment and how to prepare for riding. Students will have the opportunity to ride horses with a specially tailored lesson to match their ability and experience.

Activities for students also include fun filled afternoons playing games, painting horse shows, barn scavenger hunts, and making horse centric arts and crafts.

Students will have the opportunity to spend time at the BEC/Audubon Butterfly Garden with the Bergen County Audubon Society learning about the plants and animals that share the environment.

Bergen Equestrian Center is one of the most popular School Tour destinations where students engage with horses and also included in the equestrians partnership with the Bergen County Audubon Society.

For more information visit bergenequestrian.com, 201.336.3370 or email at [email protected]

About Bergen Equestrian Center: