House Fire in Paramus

Thursday, August 03 2017 @ 11:02 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Upon the arrival of the police and fire department, the residents had already evacuated the home and were safe and uninjured. Paramus Fire Department units Engine 2, Engine 3 , Truck 1 and the Rescue Company responded on the first alarm. Upon arrival they found a deep seated, fully involved fire in the basement of the home. A second alarm was issued at 2:39 am bringing Paramus Engine 1, Engine 4 and Truck 4 to the scene along with Paramus EMS.

The fire was knocked down and placed under control by 3:00 am. Units however, conducted extensive overhaul operations at the scene until 6:11 am. Fire units from Maywood, Washington Township, Fair Lawn and New Milford responded to provide coverage for the rest of Paramus during the incident.

The Paramus Fire Prevention Bureau is currently investigating the cause and origin but the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

