U.S. News & World Report Ranks Valley Among the Best Hospitals in New Jersey

Thursday, August 03 2017 @ 11:09 AM EDT

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, August 8, 2017 — The Valley Hospital has been recognized as one of the best hospitals in the region, ranking as the fifth best hospital in New Jersey and the 12th best hospital in the New York metropolitan area for 2017-2018, according to U.S. News & World Report.

In addition, Valley achieved the highest possible rating – high performing – for seven adult procedures and conditions that are rated by U.S. News & World Report: aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, knee replacement and lung cancer surgery.

“These distinctions are a reflection of Valley’s commitment to providing excellent clinical care and service,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings, now in their 28th year, are part of U.S. News’ patient portal, designed to help patients make informed decisions about where to receive care for life-threatening conditions or for common elective procedures.

For the 2017-18 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 146 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care. The Best Hospital methodologies include risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety, quality of nursing care and other care-related indicators.

“For nearly three decades, we’ve strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "By providing the most comprehensive data available, we hope to give patients the information they need to find the best care across a range of specialties.”

Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.