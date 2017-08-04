Hackensack University Medical Center Honored for Excellence in Environmental Quality by

Friday, August 04 2017 @ 11:33 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

August 4, 2017 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is pleased to announce that it is being honored by the New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) with its 2017 Award for Excellence in the Environmental Quality category.

According to the NJBIA, the Environmental Quality Award is presented to a company that has done outstanding work to preserve or enhance the quality of the state’s environment. These actions strengthen our economy and help build a low-carbon future while bringing a unique vision for addressing complex environmental issues and creating a culture of sustainability.

"We are humbled by this honor, and proud of the work we have been doing for nearly two decades to bring green practices to our hospital and its surrounding community," said Deirdre Imus, president and founder of The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center® at Hackensack University Medical Center. "We stay motivated by the knowledge that we are truly changing lives, improving people's health care journey, and benefiting the environment in and around Hackensack University Medical Center."

Hackensack University Medical Center has been widely recognized for advancing and elevating environmental and sustainability initiatives. This is the fourth time it has received NJBIA honors.

“We appreciate NJBIA’s recognition of our environmental initiatives,” said Kyle Tafuri, director of Sustainability Programs at Hackensack Meridian Health. “It is in our mutual best interest to support population health in this regard, and we are eager for deeper engagement statewide.”

Also in 2017, in recognition of groundbreaking achievement and innovation in health care sustainability, for a fourth consecutive year, Hackensack University Medical Center received the Top 25 Environmental Excellence Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation's leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.

Hackensack University Medical Center has been selected as a Circles of Excellence Award winner in four categories. The award honors hospitals for outstanding performance in one specific area, such as reducing use of toxic chemicals or sourcing food sustainably. These awards highlight hospitals that are pushing the envelope and driving innovation in sustainability.

Recent initiatives include: installation and expansion of rooftop beehives to raise awareness about the importance of honey bees on local food; partnership with Zone 7, a New Jersey-based company to help increase the purchase of local/sustainable food; establishment of a farm stand in partnership with a local New Jersey farm; partnership with Montclair State University to host a Green Team of New Jersey-based college students; and educational public speaking engagements at local universities and businesses.

Hackensack University Medical Center has also joined forces with Healthcare Without Harm as a member of the Healthcare Climate Council to help build a united voice among hospitals committed to addressing climate change. The medical center’s efforts continue to garner national recognition.

The NJBIA Awards for Excellence reception will be celebrated in Bridgewater, NJ on October 18, 2017.

Photo Caption: Pictured here is the first jar of honey from the rooftop beehives at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center. The honey is harvested and used in recipes at Hackensack University Medical Center’s food preparations. One of many “green” initiatives that helped earn the New Jersey Business & Industry Association’s (NJBIA) 2017 Award for Excellence in the Environmental Quality category.

About the Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center®

The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center® at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center represents one of the first hospital-based programs whose specific mission is to identify, control and ultimately prevent toxic exposures in the environment that threaten our children's health. The mission is accomplished through education, research and implementation. Since 2001, the Center has helped Hackensack University Medical Center become one of the first hospitals in the country to implement green cleaning practices, which was just the beginning of their sustainable journey. Since then, the Center helped the hospital reduce waste, minimize the use of hazardous materials, limit patient and employee exposure to dangerous toxins, prevent pollution, serve healthier foods, and more.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center